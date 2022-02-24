NFL Draft Prospect Compared to Pro Bowler Called Seahawks’ Dream Target

I

t’s mock draft season in the NFL. It’s the time of year that every NFL team has dreams of improving quickly through the draft.

Even teams without first-round picks have those aspirations.

The Seattle Seahawks are one of five teams without a first-round selection in the 2022 NFL Draft. But with four picks from No. 41 to No. 114, the Seahawks still appear to have the capital to get better through the draft.

One prospect that may be able to make the biggest immediate impact for Seattle is Florida State defensive end Jermaine Johnson II. Bleacher Report’s Alex Kay identified Johnson as Seattle’s dream draft target.

“Jermaine Johnson II is one of the better players who could fall into the second round,” Kay wrote. “The Florida State edge has a prototypical frame for the job—he measures in at 6’4”, 259 pounds—and excels as both a run and pass defender.

“He’s a high-octane player that head coach Pete Carroll will love, giving maximum effort that results in him making plays others would have given up on.”

Seahawks Need Help at Pass Rusher

Coming off their first losing season since 2011, Seattle has needs at several positions. Kay identified pass rusher as perhaps the biggest.

“The Seahawks had a troubling lack of edge-rushing talent last year, with only four teams faring worse on PFF’s final pass-rushing grades,” Kay wrote. “While Seattle won’t be able to land one of the blue-chip prospects without a first-round pick, the organization will still have some quality players to choose from when it is on the clock at No. 41.”

The Seahawks finished tied for 22nd in sacks with 34 last season. They were also 18th in hurry percentage (10.4%) and 26th in pressure percentage (22.1%).

Furthermore, the Seahawks were 24th in net yards allowed per attempt, which is a calculation that includes passing yards allowed and sacks. Seattle was also 29th in sack percentage (4.9%).

Johnson posted 11.5 sacks and 17.5 tackles for loss at Florida State in 2021. He started his college career at Georgia but really blossomed with the Seminoles last season.

“Johnson may not be a high ceiling player due to his age—he turned 23 in January—but he’s polished and should quickly find a role within a Seahawks squad that needs pro-ready rookies to contribute,” wrote Kay.

Jermaine Johnson II Compared to Pro Bowler Maxx Crosby

The Bleacher Report NFL Scouting Department ranked Johnson the 40th-best overall player in the 2022 draft class, which should give the Seahawks hope that the defensive end will be around when they first pick at No. 41 if they do indeed consider him a draft target.

But Johnson is much higher on other rankings. For instance, ESPN draft analyst Todd McShay ranked Johnson his No. 16 prospect in the class.

The draft rankings from Pro Football Focus have Johnson as the 27th-best overall player.

NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein compared Johnson to Las Vegas Raiders edge rusher and 2021 Pro Bowler Maxx Crosby.

“Johnson has NFL traits and the potential to keep getting bigger and better as a pro. He is a one-year full-time starter with an underdeveloped pass rush and occasional lapses in awareness, but both areas should be correctable with more coaching and game experience,” Zierlein wrote. “He’s more instinctive and consistent as a run defender, but his length and relentlessness are excellent building blocks for challenging protection.

“Johnson’s blend of strength and athleticism should make him a firm edge-setter and playmaker near the line of scrimmage for odd or even fronts. He has the traits, athleticism and talent to project as a top-40 pick with a bright future.”

A fourth-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, Crosby posted 10.0 sacks as a rookie while finishing second for the Defensive Rookie of the Year award. He has 25.0 sacks in 49 career games.