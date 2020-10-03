Seahawks Reveal Unique Jersey & Uniform Combo for Game vs. Dolphins

For the third straight week, the Seattle Seahawks will wear their navy blue jerseys, but this time it will be on the road as the team takes on the Miami Dolphins. The team officially announced the full uniform combination as the Seahawks will wear their white pants with the navy jerseys for a unique look in Miami. It is a move away from the all-blue look we have seen the last two weeks.

ESPN 710 Seattle’s Curtis Rogers noted this is the first time the Seahawks have worn this combination since debuting their current uniform style in 2012.

“IIRC Sunday will be the first time the Seahawks have worn blue over white in their current uniform set (2012-present),” Rogers tweeted.

The Seahawks will be without at least three defensive starters with Quinton Dunbar, Jamal Adams and Jordyn Brooks all being ruled out against the Dolphins. Shaquill Griffin is also listed as questionable but Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll indicated the corner will play against the Dolphins, barring a setback prior to kickoff.

Seattle’s top two running backs are up in the air as Chris Carson and Carlos Hyde are both listed as questionable. After a strong week of practice, Carroll alluded to Carson playing against the Dolphins after an injury scare in Week 3 versus the Cowboys.

“He did fine,” Carroll explained, per Seahawks.com. “We’ve got him listed as questionable—he was on the ground after a play last week, so we’ve got to make sure he’s OK, but he had a good solid week. We’ll go all the way to game time to make sure that he feels really confident and all, but he looked good. And he took plays yesterday and today.”

Adams & Dunbar Could Also Miss Week 5

The Seahawks have a bye in Week 6, and Carroll admitted they could end up resting players like Adams, Brooks and Dunbar in Week 5 as well to give them additional time to get healthy. Carroll noted that if any of the players have a strong week of practice after the Dolphins game, the team would not hesitate to play them against the Vikings.

“Yeah, it’s part of our thinking knowing that the bye is coming, so it depends on how the guys are,” Carroll noted, per Seahawks.com. “We’re not going to bring them back until they’re ready, but there’s an opportunity, if a guy at the end of the week is just barely making it back, taking that extra week will be worthwhile. So we just have to gauge that as we go. Those guys are dying to play, so as soon as they’re ready they’re going to jump out there.”

Shaquem Griffin Was Elevated to the Active Roster From the Practice Squad

It has been a challenging start to the season for Shaquem Griffin after the linebacker was initially released by the Seahawks prior to Week 1. Seattle later signed Griffin back to their practice squad after he passed through waivers unsigned.

Griffin was moved up to the active roster on the eve of Week 3, and his performance looks to have earned him a permanent spot. Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll praised Griffin’s play against the Cowboys. Griffin passed up other opportunities to re-sign with the Seahawks and his brother [Shaquill Griffin] was a big reason for his return.

“Being here, worse comes to worse, I’ve always got my brother,” Griffin explained, per Seahawks.com. “At the end of the day, when I’ve got him, everything’s always good, no matter if I’m playing ball or not. So I was like, man, I’m not going to just leave, run away because I feel like the situation got hard and the situation is not going my way. If I want the situation to go my way, what can I change, what can I adjust, what do I need to do to better myself?”

READ NEXT: Jamal Adams ‘Threatens’ to Unfollow Seahawks Teammate on Instagram