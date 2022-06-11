Seahawks Urged by Ex-NFL Exec to Sign 2-Time Super Bowl Champion QB

The buzz around the NFL is that the San Francisco 49ers may ultimately release Jimmy Garoppolo, potentially opening the door for the Seattle Seahawks to sign the two-time Super Bowl champion quarterback. ESPN analyst Louis Riddick, who was previously an NFL executive for Washington and Philadelphia, is urging the Seahawks to sign Garoppolo if this scenario plays out. As Riddick admitted, the Niners are unlikely to explore trading Garoppolo to a division rival, so the Seahawks would need for the veteran to be released to have a realistic chance.

“Look, the 49ers are not going to trade Jimmy Garoppolo to the Seattle Seahawks, in the division, but when they cut him- and it sounds like they will cut him eventually- I would be all over that,” Riddick explained during a June 10, 2022 episode of “NFL Live.” “All over it if I’m the Seattle Seahawks. Why? Look, think about this, Shane Waldron who’s their offensive coordinator out there in Seattle, comes from the [Rams head coach] Sean McVay tree, coached in L.A. with Sean. That offense [is] very similar in terms of construct, in terms of philosophy that Kyle Shanahan runs out in San Francisco. That’s an offense that’s tailor-made for Jimmy G’s style.”

Jimmy G Is Slated to Have a $24.2 Million Salary in 2022

The Niners have been unable to find a trade partner for Garoppolo, and the quarterback’s offseason shoulder surgery is likely limiting his market. Garoppolo has one season remaining on his five-year, $137 million contract and is slated to have a $24.2 million salary in 2022. NFL teams are not eager to pay this kind of money for a quarterback who has struggled to stay healthy throughout his career.

Despite the 49ers drafting Trey Lance with the No. 3 pick in 2021, Garoppolo was able to hang onto the starting job and led San Francisco to within one game of the Super Bowl. Garoppolo has one Super Bowl appearance with the 49ers and owns two Super Bowl rings from his days as Tom Brady’s backup in New England.

Last season, Garoppolo threw for 3,810 yards, 20 touchdowns and 12 interceptions while completing 68.3% of his passes. The biggest stat for Garoppolo was his 15 appearances as the quarterback only missed two games in 2021.

Riddick on Seahawks: ‘Jimmy G Is the Piece That They’re Missing’

San Francisco’s preference would be to get something in return for Garoppolo via trade, but if the team is unable to do so it makes the most financial sense to release the quarterback. According to ESPN’s Dan Graziano, the Niners would only have to take a $1.4 million dead cap hit if they cut Garoppolo prior to Week 1. Garoppolo’s salary does not become guaranteed until the season begins which makes releasing the quarterback an appealing option rather than paying $24 million for a backup signal-caller.

Graziano reported on June 10 that the expectation around the NFL is for the 49ers to ultimately release Garoppolo. Whether it is Garoppolo or another quarterback, Riddick believes the Seahawks are “setting the table” for a new QB1 to succeed and does not view Drew Lock or Geno Smith as the long-term solution.

“Jimmy G is like the piece that they’re missing,” Riddick added. “Seattle’s setting the table for some quarterback in the next year or two, if it’s not Drew Lock or Geno Smith, which it ain’t gonna be. If it’s not one of those two, someone’s going to inherit a football team that is quietly set themselves up. Jimmy G would be perfect, to me, for that, and if he ever becomes free because, again, they ain’t gonna trade him to them. I’d be all over that like that, quickly.”