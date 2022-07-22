Seahawks ‘Tempted’ to Make Blockbuster Trade: Report

The Seattle Seahawks passed on Baker Mayfield, but time will tell if the the team will show the same restraint when it comes to San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. Pro Football Network’s Aaron Wilson believes Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll is “tempted” to make a deal for Garoppolo. The challenge is the Niners would expect the Seahawks to “sweeten a trade” given they are a division rival, per Wilson.

“The Seahawks could definitely use Garoppolo’s skills and familiarity with the division,” Wilson wrote on July 21, 2022. “It’s hard to see the 49ers trading Garoppolo, whom they have a ton of respect for, to an NFC West rival. Still, Garoppolo is arguably a significant upgrade to Geno Smith and Drew Lock, who are competing for the starting job.

“The Seahawks would have to make it worthwhile and sweeten a trade, sources believe, for a deal to happen. Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll is in a win-now mode, and sources believe he would be tempted to pursue Garoppolo, especially if he’s not pleased with Smith and Lock during training camp.”

ALL the latest Seahawks news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Seahawks newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Seahawks!

The Seahawks Could Speak Directly With Jimmy G

Play

The 49ers are moving on & want to trade Jimmy Garoppolo – Dianna Russini | Get Up The 49ers are moving on & want to trade Jimmy Garoppolo – Dianna Russini | Get Up The Get Up crew react to reports that Jimmy Garoppolo has reportedly been allowed to seek a trade away from the 49ers. #ESPN #GetUp #NFL ✔️Subscribe to ESPN+ espnplus.com/youtube ✔️ Get the ESPN App: espn.com/espn/apps/espn ✔️Subscribe to ESPN… 2022-07-21T13:24:56Z

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer is among the NFL insiders who reported that the Niners have been more than willing to allow Garoppolo to speak with opposing teams who are interested in trading for the veteran quarterback. San Francisco appeared to double down on this desire by making it clear, via ESPN’s Adam Schefter, that the team is open for business.

“49ers officially have given Jimmy Garoppolo’s agents Don Yee and Carter Chow permission to seek a trade, sources said,” Schefter tweeted on July 20. “Garoppolo has been cleared to start practicing, per team source; 49ers still are expected to exercise caution with him this summer.”

Garoppolo Is on the Verge of Being Fully Cleared Following Offseason Shoulder Surgery

From NFL Now: A look at what's next for #49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo as his health improves… pic.twitter.com/ZcNjb97BoB — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 20, 2022

It is hard to imagine Garoppolo has a massive trade market given his $24.2 million salary combined with offseason shoulder surgery. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that Garoppolo is on the verge of being fully cleared to play, a distinction that will likely become official in mid-August.

“From @NFLTotalAccess: 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo recently saw Dr. Neal ElAttrache for a checkup and is progressing well,” Rapoport noted in a series of July 19 tweets. “SF is thrilled with where he is physically, sources say. The expectation is he’ll be fully cleared around mid-August. Perhaps then we’ll know his destination. Jimmy G has been throwing for several weeks. The focus will be not on making one deep throw but on making many in a row to hold up to the rigors of a game or in a practice. That’s what full clearance would mean. The belief is the cuff will end up stronger than before.”

What Would a Trade for Garoppolo Cost the Seahawks?

Play

Video Video related to seahawks ‘tempted’ to make blockbuster trade: report 2022-07-22T10:46:28-04:00

Wilson’s report about the Seahawks potentially being tempted to make a deal for Garoppolo makes some sense. San Francisco is under pressure to make a deal for Garoppolo soon. NBC Sports’ Matt Maiocco reported that the Niners have until the final roster deadline ahead of Week 1 to cut Garoppolo without being on the hook for the majority of his $24 million salary. According to Spotrac, the 49ers can release Garoppolo while only taking a $1.4 million dead cap hit.

Seattle also knows this and unless another team emerges, general manager John Schneider is likely only bidding against himself. Similar to what the Panthers pushed for with the Mayfield deal, the Seahawks could acquire Garoppolo for something similar to a future fifth-round pick while also having San Francisco eat a good portion of the quarterback’s salary.

The timeline for a potential deal will be interesting to watch as Carroll could wait to see how Drew Lock and Geno Smith perform during the first few weeks of training camp. That said, if the Seahawks are going to make a move, it is logical to do so sooner rather than later to get Garoppolo up to speed on the Seattle offense.