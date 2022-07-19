Seahawks ‘Logical’ Destination for Star Quarterback, Per Analyst

With training camp quickly approaching, the Seattle Seahawks have still yet to make a move for another quarterback. However, that could change quickly before Week 1 if a certain star quarterback becomes available.

In his July 15th mailbag, Doug Kyed with Pro Football Focus was asked where Jimmy Garoppolo lands. While Kyed mentioned how difficult it would be to trade the veteran quarterback given his contract, he did mention the Seahawks as a likely landing spot if the 49ers were to released Garoppolo.

“The Seahawks make sense if the 49ers are forced to release Garoppolo,” Kyed said. “But if I’m San Francisco, I’d wait to make that move as late in the summer as possible just in case something happens to Trey Lance.”

Kyed also mentioned that the Cleveland Browns are the most logical destination for Garoppolo, given their situation at quarterback with Deshaun Watson potentially facing a significant suspension.

The Latest On Jimmy Garoppolo’s Future

Things have remained relatively quiet about Garoppolo’s future despite a number of veteran quarterbacks moving to new teams this offseason. There are a few reasons for that, but one of the main ones has likely been Garoppolo’s health.

Garoppolo underwent offseason shoulder surgery that was kept him sidelined until recently. The uncertainty surrounding his health likely kept teams from making aggressive trade offers, but that could change soon now that it’s being reported that Garoppolo has started throwing again.

However, there are few realistic trade options for Garoppolo now that most teams have found their expected starter for the 2022 season. The Seahawks are the top projected landing spot for the 30-year-old quarterback, but a trade between division rivals is often very difficult to pull off.

Garoppolo’s contract complicates things even further. Entering the final year of his deal, the 49ers quarterback will count for nearly $27 million against San Francisco’s cap this year unless he’s released, in which case the team would only take a $1.4 million cap hit.

Unless the 49ers are willing to retain some of Garoppolo’s salary in a trade, it’s unlikely that general manager John Lynch will find a willing trade partner. If that’s the case, then the 49ers will either have to part ways with Garoppolo or keep him on the roster for the 2022 season.

The Seahawks likely won’t make a trade for Garoppolo, but with over $16 million in projected cap space, the team could make him an appealing offer if he were to become a free agent.

Who Will Start for the Seahawks in Week 1?

Unless a trade happens, the Seahawks are likely rolling into the 2022 season with just three quarterbacks on their roster. Jacob Eason will likely serve in an emergency backup role, leaving Geno Smith and Drew Lock to battle for the starting gig.

Smith is the early projected favorite to win the job heading into training camp. That comes as no surprise considering Smith has been with the team since 2019, serving primarily as the backup for Russell Wilson. He thrived in limited action last season coming off the bench for an injured Wilson, posting a 103.0 passer rating with five touchdowns and just one interception.

While Smith is the safer option given his experience with the team, Lock is the intriguing choice with higher upside. Although he has struggled at the NFL level, Lock was a gunslinger at Missouri in college, even leading the FBS with 44 passing touchdowns as a junior. Seahawks fans are hoping a chance of scenery will help Lock out after he was part of the trade package that sent Wilson to the Denver Broncos.

Neither option is an exciting one, but if the Seahawks struggle to figure out the quarterback position in 2022, the good news is that there are exciting prospects like Alabama’s Bryce Young who will likely be declaring for the 2023 NFL Draft.