Seahawks QB Target Has Significant Medical Update, Per Insider

The Seattle Seahawks have been linked to starting-caliber quarterbacks all offseason after the Russell Wilson trade. While there are few QB targets remaining, one has received a significant medical update that could speed up the process of him moving to a new team.

NFL Network insider Ian Rapaport provided an update on San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, who has been sidelined all offseason after undergoing shoulder surgery. However, the 30-year-old is progressing well, and is expected to be fully cleared by the middle of August.

From @NFLTotalAccess: #49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo recently saw Dr. Neal ElAttrache for a checkup and is progressing well. SF is thrilled with where he is physically, sources say. The expectation is he’ll be fully cleared around mid-August. Perhaps then we'll know his destination. pic.twitter.com/ysep8agDwl — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 19, 2022

“He’s progressing extremely well, working with a physical therapist every day doing exactly what needs to be done,” Rapaport said. “It is all positive and expectation is that he’ll be fully cleared…at about mid-August. That is the expectation. The 49ers are thrilled with where Jimmy Garoppolo is as far as his health.”

Latest Trade Buzz Surrounding Jimmy Garoppolo

Garoppolo’s rehab has been one of the reasons why teams have held off on trade offers for the veteran quarterback. Now that Garoppolo appears to be on the right track to throw again before the start of the 2022 season, the trade buzz surrounding him is starting to ramp up.

The Seahawks have been linked to Garoppolo for a while, with Seattle being the top projected landing spot to land the starting quarterback. However, Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll made it clear earlier in the offseason that he didn’t expect the team to trade for a QB.

NBC Sports Bay Area insider Matt Maiocco shared his thoughts on a potential Garoppolo move on Seattle Sports 710AM. While he didn’t think a trade between the Seahawks and 49ers would be possible, he didn’t rule out Garoppolo signing with Seattle if he were to be released.

“Where I think the Seahawks come in to play would be if the 49ers decide there’s not going to be a trade that lines up and they can’t afford to keep Garoppolo on the roster at his salary with Trey Lance ready to take over as the starter,” Maiocco said. “If the 49ers decide to release Garoppolo, then I could definitely see Seattle come into play.”

Garoppolo’s contract remains a major hurdle in potential trade talks. The 30-year-old is on the final year of his contract, with a projected cap hit of nearly $27 million. However, the 49ers have reportedly given Garoppolo’s agent permission to re-negotiate his contract with other teams in order to facilitate a trade.

There’s still a bit of time before Garoppolo is fully cleared, but with the recent update, teams like the Seahawks could be preparing strategies to pursue the veteran QB.

Other Seahawks QB Targets

With Baker Mayfield traded to the Carolina Panthers, there are very few trade targets available for the Seahawks outside of Garoppolo.

An intriguing option would be Philadelphia Eagles backup Gardner Minshew. Some Seahawks analysts have discouraged the team from making that trade, but Minshew is a former in-state quarterback at Washington State and has surprised fans anywhere he’s played the last few years.

With Aaron Rodgers continuing to play for the Green Bay Packers, there has been some speculation about the team trading away their former first-round pick in backup QB Jordan Love. The former Utah State QB has had very little in-game experience, but a team hoping for high upside could make a move.

If the Seahawks don’t end up making a move for a QB this year, and things go south with Drew Lock or Geno Smith, then the team could move its sights towards the 2023 NFL Draft, where top-tier prospects like Bryce Young will potentially be available.