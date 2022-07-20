Seahawks Rumors: Super Bowl QB Given Permission to Seek Trade

The Seattle Seahawks have been linked to quarterbacks all offseason after trading away their star QB Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos. While most of those rumors have resulted in nothing, a recent report from the biggest insider in the league has those trade rumors buzzing once again.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter tweeted on Wednesday, July 20th that the San Francisco 49ers had officially given quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and his agents, Don Yee and Carter Chow, permission to see a trade with another team.

49ers officially have given Jimmy Garoppolo’s agents Don Yee and Carter Chow permission to seek a trade, sources said. Garoppolo has been cleared to start practicing, per team source; 49ers still are expected to exercise caution with him this summer. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 20, 2022

The situation is fairly unique, with most trade negotiations happening between two teams. However, given Garoppolo’s desire for a fresh start and former third overall pick Trey Lance waiting behind him, both sides have decided its best to see if the 30-year-old’s agents can find a suitable trade partner.

The 49ers will have players start reporting to training camp on July 26th, and it’s unclear if Garoppolo will be in attendance, or if he decides to hold out until the team can trade him.

Could the Seahawks Trade for Jimmy Garoppolo?

With Garoppolo’s agents officially able to start seeking a trade, the challenge will be for the team to find a suitable trade partner. With all of the offseason quarterback shuffling that’s already happened, there are few realistic trade partners left.

The Seahawks remain the most logical remaining landing spot with Geno Smith and Drew Lock currently competing for the starting job. While Seattle is the top projected landing spot, a trade within the division is difficult considering the rivalry and playoff berths that are at stake.

Aside from the divisional rivalry, Garoppolo’s health and contract will also play a factor in a potential trade. Garoppolo is expected to return and fully resume throwing by mid-August after receiving offseason shoulder surgery, which would mean that he would theoretically only have a couple weeks of practice before Week 1 of the 2022 season.

Financially, the 49ers will have a hard time moving Garoppolo’s contract. He’s on the final year of his deal and is projected to count for nearly $27 million against the cap. Unless the 49ers are willing to take on a portion of that salary, it will be much more difficult to facilitate a trade this late into the offseason.

Garoppolo’s options could open up significantly if he were released, however. The 49ers would only take a $1.4 million dead cap hit by cutting him, and it would allow Garoppolo’s agents to work out a more reasonable contract with a team interested in the veteran QB.

If that doesn’t happen, then the 49ers may find themselves waiting until the trade deadline to move their veteran quarterback.

Other Seahawks QB Options

The Seahawks may very well head into the regular season without a new quarterback on their roster. If that happens, then a training camp battle between Smith and Lock will determine Seattle’s Week 1 starter.

Smith has spent more time in Seattle’s offense, and looked solid stepping up in place of an injured Wilson in 2021. However, Lock has the arm talent and upside as the younger quarterback looking for a fresh start after struggling in Denver. Lock shined during his college days at Missouri, even leading the nation in passing touchdowns as a junior.

If the Seahawks do decided to trade for another quarterback, there aren’t many other realistic options outside of Garoppolo. Former Washington State quarterback Gardner Minshew is currently a backup in Philadelphia, but some Seahawks analysts have discouraged the team from making that trade.

Green Bay Packers backup Jordan Love could be another option considering Aaron Rodgers decided to return to the team rather than retire. A former first-round pick, Love has had very few opportunities to see the field as Rodgers’ backup, and a team with a strong offer could potentially snag the unproven commodity.

Training camp is quickly approaching, however, so if a trade is going to happen then it will need to happen sooner than later.