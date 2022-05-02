Seahawks Save Seat for Late John Clayton at 2022 NFL Draft

The city of Seattle lost a sports media icon shortly before the 2022 NFL Draft, and the Seattle Seahawks decided to honor the late John Clayton with a thoughtful gesture during the three-day event.

Clayton passed away in March, according to ESPN, at the age of 67. Nicknamed “The Professor”, he spent more than five decades in the sports media industry that included time with Seattle Sports 710 AM and Tacoma News Tribune. The Seahawks left a seat open in their war room during the NFL draft to pay tribute to the sports media icon.

Had to save a seat for The Professor in the Seahawks Draft Room 🙏 pic.twitter.com/6F7tvBOmJ7 — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) May 2, 2022

Given his impact on sports coverage in the city of Seattle, it felt like a more than fitting tribute to Clayton during the biggest event of the NFL offseason.

Seahawks and Others Pay Tribute to John Clayton

There was an outpouring of tributes towards Clayton shortly after his passing. The Seahawks released an official statement shortly after the news came out back in March.

“The Seahawks are heartbroken to learn of the passing of John Clayton after a battle with a brief illness at the age of 67,” the Seahawks said in an official statement on Twitter. “We send our deepest condolences to Pat and the Clayton family.”

Heartbroken. 💔 Rest In Peace, The Professor. pic.twitter.com/xFGdTYstnT — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) March 19, 2022

Former Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson also took to Twitter shortly after the news came out, saying, “We will all miss your words and brilliance @JohnClaytonNFL #RIPJohnClayton.”

We will all miss your words and brilliance @JohnClaytonNFL #RIPJohnClayton — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) March 19, 2022

“John was a pioneer as an NFL insider but also one of the kindest men you could ever work with,” ESPN vice president and executive producer Seth Markman told ESPN.com’s Jeff Legwold. “He literally never said no to a show that asked him to come on — from 6 a.m. to midnight, if you asked for the Professor, he was there for you. I’ll also personally remember how he loved and cared for his beloved wife Pat as she has battled multiple sclerosis. We will all miss John greatly.”

Remembering John Clayton’s Iconic SportsCenter Commercial

For even the most casual football fan, Clayton is remembered mostly fondly for his iconic “This is SportsCenter” commercial. In the commercial, Clayton is depicted as living with his mother, rocking a ponytail and a Slayer cut-off t-shirt.

“Hey ma! I’m done with my segment!” is still one of the most iconic SportsCenter commercials ever created.

The commercial led to a lively discussion about whether or not The Professor actually sports a ponytail. The New York Times even conducted an interview in 2013 trying to verify whether or not Clayton had one.

“ESPN has this thing called Glowpoint,” Clayton explained when asked about whether or not the ponytail was real. “It’s a camera that’s in my house so that I don’t have to go down to a studio and the company doesn’t have to pay for the satellite. When you see me on camera, it’s the same angle all the time. When Dan Patrick left the network, he started the rumor that I have a ponytail that you can’t see. Obviously I don’t have enough hair on the top of my head to make a ponytail. But if you go on Twitter, it’s a constant question: Do you have a ponytail?”

The sports world will miss The Professor, but his legacy will be remembered thanks to thoughtful tributes from the Seahawks and others.