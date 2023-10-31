Seahawks News: Seattle Makes Rare Move to Re-Sign Preseason Standout

The Seattle Seahawks pulled off a massive trade to land defensive tackle Leonard Williams from the New York Giants. However, they weren’t done fine-tuning their roster.

On Monday, October 31, ML Football broke the news that Seattle was bringing back safety Jonathan Sutherland.

If Sutherland’s name sounds familiar, it’s because the Penn State alum shined in the preseason, earning an impressive 78.9 overall grade from Pro Football Focus, before hitting injured reserve.

Sutherland was released with a six-week injury injury settlement, ESPN’s Brady Henderson reported on August 29, and his chances to return were slim. “That would allow him to re-sign with Seattle in Week 9 (as the settlement began before Week 1),” Henderson wrote. “Can’t remember the last time a player re-signed with Seattle after an injury settlement, but it’s a possibility.”

The Seahawks making an exception for Sutherland doesn’t come as a huge surprise based on head coach Pete Carroll’s comments on the 25-year-old safety.

Coby Bryant rightfully got all the attention for this big hit on Jalen Reagor, but I loved seeing Sutherland get downhill on safety blitz. You can see why Pete Carroll loves his "knack for going for it" as an aggressive player. #Seahawks pic.twitter.com/EhtSmtlAhb — Corbin K. Smith (@CorbinSmithNFL) August 16, 2023

After Sutherland recorded three tackles, two pressures, and a quarterback hit during the Seahawks’ 24-13 exhibition win over the Minnesota Vikings, “He’s really aggressive, very instinctive, and had some really nice hits on special teams and defense,” Carroll said, per SI.

“He played good football for us. He’s played a couple of different spots. He’s playing some nickel and some safety. He’s been very versatile so far. I really like him because he’s been a very instinctive football player that has a knack for going for it.”

In order to make room for Sutherland, the Seahawks waived nose tackle Carl Davis.

Jonathan Sutherland Stood Out Early in Mandatory Minicamp Alongside WR Jake Bobo



Following the conclusion of mandatory minicamp in June, Carroll told reporters how wide receiver Jake Bobo and Sutherland, two former undrafted free agents, really impressed the coaching staff.

“We rarely talk about those guys this time of year, but Jonathan did a really good job. I don’t mind saying that,” Carroll said. “I thought he did an excellent job. He and Jake Bobo were probably the guys that did the best for us. They really stood out and so we’re fortunate to get two, three, maybe four guys out of that group that might have a chance to compete to play, so that’s a big deal.”

Bobo went on to earn his spot on the 53-man roster and become one of the Seahawks’ breakout receivers this season, and now a healthy Sutherland has a chance to do the same. While the Seahawks are stacked at safety with Julian Love, Jamal Adams, and Quandre Diggs, Sutherland, who ran a 4.58 40-yard dash at Penn State’s Pro Day, per ABC 27, received first-team snaps at training camp.

Sports Illustrated‘s Corbin K. Smith wrote that the the 5-foot-11, 202-pounder was “a bit of revelation” through OTAs and minicamp, “taking advantage of opportunities created by the absence of veteran Jamal Adams.

While Adams’ return will hurt Sutherland’s chances of earning a post on the 53-man roster, “if he’s able to shine as a tackler on defense and special teams when the pads come on, he could give [2023 sixth-round pick Jerrick] Reed and Joey Blount a run for their money vying for a reserve role,” Smith concluded.

The Seahawks Made 4 Other Roster Moves

In order to clear room for Williams on the 53-man roster, the Seahawks announced on Tuesday that they were waiving wide receiver Cody Thompson. The 27-year-old receiver has bounced between the practice squad and active roster in Seattle since 2020.

On Monday, the Seahawks re-signed center Joey Hunt to the practice squad and released tackle Greg Eiland. They also released running back SaRodorick Thompson from the practice squad.