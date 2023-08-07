Seahawks Re-Sign Former Bowl MVP Amid Roster Shakeup: Report

While there are only a few more practices before the end of training camp, the Seattle Seahawks continue to fine-turn their roster ahead of their first preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings on Thursday, August 10.

On Monday, August 7, NFL Network‘s Ian Rapoport reported that the Seahawks were bringing back a familiar face and signing Middle Tennessee State standout edge Jordan Ferguson.

While Ferguson was reported to have signed with the Seahawks in the spring as an undrafted free agent, he was not on the team’s final list of UDFAs in mid-May. However, after rookie cornerback Andrew Whitaker suffered a season-ending injury during the team’s mock game scrimmage last week, a new roster spot opened up.

After a special career as a Blue Raider, @JoFerg__ is headed to the @Seahawks! Good luck in Seattle, Jordan! 👏#MiddleMade | #EATT pic.twitter.com/9ulR36jEC1 — Middle Tennessee Football (@MT_FB) April 30, 2023

Ferguson recorded 68 total tackles, nine sacks, two forced fumbles, and one interception last season. He earned first-team All-Conference USA honors and was named the Hawaii Bowl’s MVP.

Listed at 6-foot-2, 271-pounds per his college profile, Ferguson won the roster spot in Seattle after a workout on Monday. He beat out Chris Garrett, the Los Angeles Rams’ former seventh-round pick from the 2021 NFL Draft, who also attended the workout, per KPRC 2 reporter Aaron Wilson.

Seahawks Waived MJ Anderson, Re-Signed Roderick Perry

One day before signing Ferguson, the Seahawks shook up their defense by announcing they had waived defensive end M.J. Anderson, one of the UDFAs Seattle signed in May.

While the Iowa alum faced an uphill battle to make the final roster, the Seahawks had offered him the highest signing bonus ($15,000) of all their UDFAs, SB Nation reported, so the move came as a bit of a surprise.

To fill the open roster spot, the Seahawks brought back nose tackle Roderick Perry, who was with the team before getting waived last week. The former undrafted free agent out of Illinois spent last season with the Cleveland Browns, during which the 6-foo-2, 300-pound defensive lineman appeared in two games and recorded two tackles.

The Seahawks defense will likely see another shakeup once their injured starters return to action. Following Tariq Woolen’s return, only four players remain on the PUP list: safety Jamal Adams, linebacker Jordyn Brooks, and defensive tackles Bryan Mone and Austin Faoliu.

Jordan Ferguson’s Signing Comes Amid OLB Darrell Taylor’s Shoulder Sprain

Pete Carroll is about to address media. We’ll likely get an update on Darrell Taylor, who’s currently wearing a sling on his left arm. pic.twitter.com/uzpGCgfrJU — Dugar, Michael-Shawn (@MikeDugar) August 3, 2023



Ferguson’s arrival in Seattle comes on the heels of outside linebacker Darrell Taylor showing up to practice in an arm sling last week.

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll told reporters on August 3, “Yeah, he sprained his shoulder, and we gotta wait to figure out how long it’s going to take,” Carroll told reporters on August 3. “It’s not requiring surgery, but we just got to see how he responds. He felt way better today than he did yesterday, and so that’s good early progress.”

The Athletic‘s Mike Dugar reported that the veteran “landed awkwardly” in an earlier practice.” The Seahawks second-rounder from the 2020 NFL Draft, who missed his rookie season due to ongoing rehab from surgery in college, recorded 9.5 sacks last season and is looking to keep the momentum going into his contract year.

While the projected starter continues to heal, Ferguson can step in to take some reps during training camp. Thankfully, it seems the veteran won’t be out long.

“He’s doing well,” Carroll said on August 6, per Seahawks.com. “He’s getting better every day, he’s feeling stronger and more confident. We don’t think it’s going to take very long.”

DE Dre’Mont Jones has his helmet with him at the start of practice, so he appears to be OK after hurting his toe yesterday. pic.twitter.com/ElTKIP9P0l — Brady Henderson (@BradyHenderson) August 7, 2023

While defensive end Dre’Mont Jones left practice early on Sunday with a toe injury, “Just banged his toe on the ground or something like that, but I don’t know the extent of it. I think (he’s OK), I don’t know any more than that,” Carroll said. The veteran, however, was back at practice on Monday with full pads on, a strong sign he’s just fine.