Seahawks Make Final Decision on Former 1st-Rounder’s Contract: Report

The Seattle Seahawks continued to make tough decisions after making 10 selections in the 2023 NFL Draft and on Monday, May 1, made the final call when it comes to the future of middle linebacker Jordyn Brooks.

ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler was first to break the news that the Seahawks were not picking up the fifth-year option of Brooks, the team’s former first-round pick from the 2020 NFL Draft. ESPN analyst Brady Henderson reported, “Exercising Brooks’ option would have locked him into a fully guaranteed $12.722 million salary for 2024. Instead, he’ll enter the final year of his rookie contract, which has a base salary of just under $2.28 million.”

The news is a tough blow for Brooks, who’s still recovering from reconstructive knee surgery after suffering a torn ACL in Week 17. After becoming the Seahawks’ No. 27 overall pick two years ago, the Texas Tech made his way into the starting lineup as a rookie. In 14 game appearances and six starts in 2020, he recorded 57 total tackles. During the 2021 NFL season, Brooks started in all 17 games, during which he set a single-season franchise record with 183 total tackles, the second-most of any player since 2000, per Henderson.

The 25-year-old kept the momentum going in 2022, recording 161 total tackles and one forced fumble before getting injured. Once Brooks is ready to return and play, he’ll enter what looks to a be a make-it or break-it year when it comes to his future in Seattle.

Pete Carroll Said Jordyn Brooks Is Trying to Be Ready for Training Camp

During a press conference on April 19, Seahawks’ head coach Pete Carroll gave an update on Brooks’ progress as well as superstar safety Jamal Adams, the latter of whom suffered a quadriceps tear in Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season.

“They’re doing well,” Carroll said. “The progress is being made. I think it’s this week that we’re meeting with them to make sure that they’re making their progress, but everything’s going fine so far. They’re very optimistic on their sides, they’re really thinking that they’re going to make it, so we’ll hold a good thought.”

As for what “going to make it” meant, Carroll explained, “Making camp. that’s what they’re shooting for. They’re not resigned to the fact that it’s going to take them past that, so they’ve got the right mindset. We’ll see what happens.”

While Carroll is happy with Adams and Brooks’ mindsets, there’s a major difference between what the players think and what the doctors say when it comes to returning to play. There’s a strong chance that Adams, 27, will be ready for camp, but the same can’t be said for Brooks.

The Athletic‘s Michael-Shawn Dugar wrote, “Adams will be approximately 10 months removed from injury when veterans are required to report to camp. Brooks will be only six months removed from surgery. Carroll intentionally framed the source of his optimism around how the players feel and not necessarily any information being provided by doctors. That’s an important distinction.

“Adams passing a physical in July isn’t completely out of the question,” but “Brooks passing a physical six months after ACL surgery would be unprecedented,” Dugar noted. “[Seahawks general manager] Schneider said at the league meetings that Brooks’ timeline is closer to the 11 months it took linebacker Jon Rhattigan to recover from his ACL tear.”

Seahawks Have Several Interior LBs on Expiring Contracts

While Brooks will have a shot to prove himself worthy of a new contract once he’s back on the field, he’s not the only Seahawks linebacker that could exit Seattle following the conclusion of the 2023 NFL Season.

Bobby Wagner only signed a one-year deal to return to the Seahawks and inside linebacker Devin Bush inked a one-year contract with Seattle in March.