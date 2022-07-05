Seahawks Could Sign 7-Time Pro Bowl Free Agent, Says Analyst

With training camp still a few weeks away, teams like the Seattle Seahawks are hard at work trying to find the final pieces to add to the 90-man roster before the preseason begins. There are still a few big names available, and a certain seven-time Pro Bowler could be a target for Seahawks general manger John Schneider.

Matty F. Brown from SI.com took a look at some of the biggest free agent situations for the Seahawks before training camp, and mentioned the wide receiver position. With superstar wideout DK Metcalf still waiting for a contract extension, Brown explored the options that the Seahawks have if they choose to either trade Metcalf or walk away after the 2022 season.

Brown mentioned a couple of names, but the one that stands out as a possible target is seven-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Juilo Jones.

“That kinda makes Jones the perfect role-player fit in Seattle, where he would be a versatile veteran to fit in where needed—especially as a big dig problem for defenses,” Brown said. “The issue Seattle is likely to encounter pitching to free agent receivers is the perception around the Seahawks’ offense, specifically the quality of their quarterback position. For these two reasons, the team may well have to pay a premium for an extra receiver option.”

Where Will Julio Jones Play in 2022?

Even if the Seahawks are interested in bringing Jones in, the 33-year-old is certain to have a number of appealing offers as one of the greatest receivers of the last decade.

Very little has been reported about where Jones is leaning towards playing this season, so the Vegas have been the best form of speculation as to where he may play. The most recent odds have the Green Bay Packers and Indianapolis Colts as the two clear favorites to land the former Atlanta Falcons superstar.

The Packers traded away Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders this offseason, leaving a huge hole in their offense. The team has added Sammy Watkins and a handful of rookies to try and replace Adams, but a star veteran like Jones could be exactly what the offense needs.

It’s no surprise that the Colts are the other heavy favorite to land Jones. It would be a reunion for the 33-year-old, who would be playing with his old Falcons quarterback in Matt Ryan, while also ensuring he has a key role in an offense without a true star wide receiver.

Latest DK Metcalf Contract Extension Rumors

Realistically, the only way that the Seahawks would consider signing a veteran player like Jones would be because they planned on moving on from Metcalf. However, based on all of the recent reporting, that doesn’t seem like it will be the case.

Metcalf’s unexcused absence from mandatory minicamp has stirred up plenty of trade rumors as teams inquire about the 24-year-old’s availability. However, head coach Pete Carroll made it clear that despite his absence at minicamp that he expects a deal to get done.

“These are crucial weeks to get something done and we’ll see what happens and hope that we can work something out,” Carroll told reporters at minicamp. “[We’ve] really intend to get that done.”

NFL insiders have also been optimistic about an extension getting worked out, but the closer that we get to training camp, the more rumors will continue to pop up about Metcalf’s future in Seattle.