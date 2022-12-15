Seahawks Make Decision on Ken Walker vs. 49ers Amid Niners QB Questions

The Seattle Seahawks are expected to start rookie running back Ken Walker against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 15, potentially good news for fantasy football players. As for 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy, the rookie signal-caller is also expected to start against Seattle, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

“49ers’ rookie QB Brock Purdy, listed as questionable for tonight due to oblique and rib injuries, is expected to start vs. the Seahawks, per league sources,” Schefter tweeted on December 15, 2022.

Both players are technically listed as questionable heading into the Thursday Night Football showdown but are expected to play. ESPN’s Brady Henderson reported that Walker will likely suit up against the Niners despite Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll stopping just short of confirming Walker would play.

“[Walker] finished the week doing well, so we’ll see what happens,” Carroll said of Walker’s progress during his December 14 press conference. “I don’t have a lot of information on a number of guys, because we’re going to take every minute of it. And so, I won’t be able to satisfy you [with statuses], but he did really well. I was really pleased, and he looked really quick out here.”

Should You Start or Sit Ken Walker in Fantasy?

KEN WALKER IS 𝐒𝐏𝐄𝐂𝐈𝐀𝐋 🤩 to score a TD (-105) ✅ (via @NFL) pic.twitter.com/eAZu7S0Nx8 — FanDuel Sportsbook (@FDSportsbook) October 30, 2022

Fantasy players and Seahawks fans alike are curious as to what to expect from Walker after missing the team’s Week 14 loss to the Panthers with an ankle injury. The previous week Walker posted just three carries for 36 yards before sustaining an early injury against the Rams notching an underwhelming 3.6 fantasy points.

The Seahawks offense is facing a less than ideal fantasy matchup against a Niners defense giving up just 15.2 points per contest, which is the fewest in the NFL. San Francisco also has the top-rated rushing defense allowing 75.1 yards per game.

Despite the less than ideal matchup, Walker can still be started with RB2 level expectations given Carroll’s desire for Seattle to better establish the run in order to help Geno Smith cut down on turnovers. Outside of his early exit against the Rams, Walker has posted 12 or more fantasy points (PPR) in seven straight weeks since taking over the starting running back duties for an injured Rashaad Penny. Walker is an explosive runner that only needs one big play to justify being in your fantasy lineup.

As for Purdy, the Niners rookie is likely a sit outside of two-quarterback leagues. The quick turnaround time combined with his rib injury should be cause for skepticism despite facing a Seahawks defense that has looked particularly vulnerable in recent weeks.

Purdy Was ‘Mr. Irrelevant’ in the 2022 NFL Draft

Brock Purdy KNBR highlights? Brock Purdy KNBR highlights. pic.twitter.com/G0vRJQ7knS — Sam Hustis (@SamHustis) December 12, 2022

If Purdy suffers a setback, journeyman Josh Johnson is expected to be behind center for the Niners. The 49ers also have former Seahawks signal-caller Jacob Eason, but Johnson and Purdy were the only two quarterbacks active against the Buccaneers in Week 14.

San Francisco has had unfortunate injury luck at quarterback this year losing Trey Lance to a season-ending ankle injury in September. Jimmy Garoppolo successfully stepped in again as QB1 before sustaining a foot injury against the Dolphins in Week 13 that is expected to sideline the veteran for most if not all of the remainder of the season.

During his two recent NFL appearances, Purdy has been a revelation after being the final pick in the seventh round of the 2022 NFL draft. Purdy threw for 185 yards and two touchdowns while completing 76% of his passes during the Niners 35-7 blowout victory over the Bucs in Week 14.