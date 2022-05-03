Seahawks Rookie Given Great Odds for Rookie of the Year

The Seattle Seahawks came away with some exciting prospects in the 2022 NFL Draft, including former Michigan State running back Kenneth Walker III. Seahawks fans aren’t the only ones expecting a big rookie year from Walker, with the Vegas oddsmakers expecting him to contend for the Offensive Rookie of the Year award.

Walker was selected by the Seahawks in the second round with the 41st overall pick. According to DraftKings, Walker has the sixth-best odds to win Offensive Rookie of the Year, coming in at +900, or 9-to-1 odds.

The former Michigan State running back has the second-highest odds of any rookie running back, coming in just behind Breece Hall (+700), who was selected just a few picks ahead of Walker by the New York Jets. Walker also has better odds than several first-round picks, including wide receivers Jameson Williams (+1000), Chris Olave (+1000), and Jahan Dotson (+1800).

Walker is expected to get involved in the offense early and often, especially considering the uncertain future of Chris Carson, who is continuing to recover from a neck injury.

Kenneth Walker’s Path to the NFL

Michigan State RB Kenneth Walker III put up 197 yards and five scores in a win against Michigan.

Walker wasn’t always recognized as one of the most explosive running backs in football. He was just a 3-star recruit coming out of high school according to 247Sports before committing to play for the Wake Forest Demon Deacons.

It didn’t take long for Walker to have an impact at the college level. As a true freshman, Walker averaged 5.9 yards per carry with four touchdowns on only 98 rushing attempts. Despite only 119 carries the following season, Walker found the end zone 13 times, eclipsing over 1,100 rushing yards over his two years at Wake Forest.

Walker decided to transfer prior to his junior year, joining the Spartans and instantly becoming their workhorse back. Carrying the ball 262 times in 2021, with 1,636 yards and 18 touchdowns, averaging an absurd 6.2 yards per carry. He was named a unanimous All-American and was the recipient of the Doak Walker Award for the nation’s top running back.

At 5’9″ and 211 pounds, Walker’s explosiveness and contact balance helped him secure a spot as one of the top running back prospects in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Walker is Excited to Play for the Seahawks

As a second-round pick, Walker is expected to have an impact right away for the Seahawks. Given his reaction after being selected, Walker sounds excited and ready for the opportunity to become an instant playmaker.

“At the end of the day, it’s a blessing to be on this team,” Walker told reporters in a conference call immediately after being drafted. “I’m grateful for them giving me that phone call and it means a lot. I believe I bring an explosive and physical running style to this offense. Great vision, in and out of my cuts. Also, I believe I can hit the home run and catch out of the backfield.

Walker isn’t the only one looking forward to him playing in Seattle. General manager John Schneider was fired up to make the call to the Doak Walker Award winner.

“I love watching you run the rock, bud,” Schneider told Walker on their call to notify him he was being drafted, according to this video from Seahawks YouTube channel. “I can’t wait to watch you run it up here in Seattle.”