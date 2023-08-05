Seahawks RB Injured: Latest Update on Breakout Rookie

When the Seattle Seahawks selected running back Kenny McIntosh in the seventh round of the 2023 NFL Draft, there was a lot of pushback. Seattle had used a second-round pick to select UCLA standout Zach Charbonnet, and with last year’s second-rounder, Kenneth Walker, primed to be RB1, the move felt extraneous.

However, with both Walker (groin) and Charbonnet (shoulder) out with injuries during training camp, McIntosh capitalized on his time to shine. “Kenny has been probably one of the highlights,” head coach Pete Carroll told reporters of the former Georgia Bulldog on July 30.

“He lost about 10 pounds from when he was here in the springtime. He’s in great shape, and he’s just razor sharp, and he’s been explosive, innovative with his runs and his cuts, caught the ball well.”

Therefore, it was a tough blow when McIntosh went down with an injury during the third quarter of the team’s mock game on Friday, August 5. Fox 13 Seattle reported, “McIntosh had his left leg wrenched awkwardly as linebacker Levi Bell rode him to the ground. McIntosh came off gingerly and was evaluated on the sidelines before having an ice wrap applied to his leg.”

Kenny McIntosh standing on the edge of the sideline with his left leg wrapped above and below his knee, outside his pads and pants. https://t.co/9KRcUVfI1u — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) August 5, 2023

McIntosh wasn’t able to return to the field. Instead, the 6-foot-1 running back stood on the sidelines with his left leg wrapped above and below his knee. Carroll said after the scrimmage that Walker suffered a left knee sprain, per The Athletic‘s Mike Dugar. The severity level is unknown until the rookie can undergo further testing.

The Seahawks have Saturday off before returning to practice on Sunday, August 6. We will update this post when more information becomes available.

Kenny McIntosh Looked ‘Really Quick’ in Practice

While McIntosh helped the Bulldogs win two national championships, his draft stock fell after he posted a 4.62 time for the 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine, making him the third-slowest running back in Indianapolis that day, per SI.

McIntosh has since proved in Seattle that that was an off-day. “He’s really quick out there,” Carroll said. “The coaches have commented that we are surprised at how quick he has looked 4.53 or something like that. There’s a lot of really good running backs that run that time so, that’s not the issue. But he has looked quicker than he did in the springtime that’s all I can say. Everyone’s fired up about it.”

Everyone is now excited about Kenny McIntosh. I’m also excited for another Seahawks steal in the draft. pic.twitter.com/Zbrde0Pxjj — Sports ON Tap Seattle (@SONTSeattle) July 30, 2023

Before getting injured, it appeared McIntosh had a real shot at beating out veteran Deejay Dallas as the team’s third back.

NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein wrote of the 23-year-old prospect in his pre-draft profile, “He’s more than capable of finding big runs over the tackles and becomes a more physical finisher as the run progresses. McIntosh has excellent hands and the potential to mismatch coverages when isolated out of the backfield. He could become a RB2 with full-time third-down reps.”

Pete Carroll Played Down the Concern Over the Multiple Injured RBs

There’s an obvious concern for the Seahawks backfield following McIntosh’s injury, especially since Carroll revealed after the mock game that Dallas was experiencing soreness from getting tripped in practice the day before, but the 71-year-old coach didn’t appear stressed.

While it’s still a wait-and-see game with McIntosh, who recorded 829 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns at Georgia last season, along with 43 receptions for 504 yards and two touchdowns, the Seahawks are being understandably cautious with Walker, whose injury appears to be minor.

Walker, who led all rookies with 228 carries and 1,050 rushing yards last season, has missed the bulk of training camp due to his groin injury. “He’s not going to be out for a long time. He’s going to be OK,” Carroll said on Friday.

Pete Carroll says lead RB Kenneth Walker has a groin injury and may remain out a while so the Seahawks can be sure to quiet that down. Rookie Zach Charbonnet has a shoulder injury and is getting checked by doctors today. Out indefinitely. @thenewstribune pic.twitter.com/h2XDj7a0XL — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) July 30, 2023

As for Charbonnet, who was out “indefinitely” after his shoulder started acting up, he missed four practices before returning to training camp on Thursday. Carroll told reporters on August 3 that he’d participate in the mock game, but the 22-year-old was ultimately held out. However, Carroll reassured that there’s nothing to read into with their No. 52 overall pick. “Charbonnet is coming back,” Carroll said. “He’s fine. So we’re excited to see that happen.”

The Seahawks running backs’ room also includes Bryant Koback, SaRodorick Thompson, and Wayne Taulapapa.