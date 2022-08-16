Key Seahawks Starter ‘Could Be Replaced,’ Says Analyst

The Seattle Seahawks could replace one of their more notable veterans during the middle of the season.

According to Bleacher Report’s Alex Ballentine, the Seahawks could look to “replace” quarterback Geno Smith during the regular season. Ballentine attributes the playmaking abilities of Drew Lock and the limited game-managing ability of Smith as reasons for why Seattle could make the switch.

“He took great care of the ball and threw for five touchdowns to just one interception in those games,” says Ballentine. “However, he didn’t make a whole lot of plays, and the Seahawks went 1-2 with him conservatively running the offense.

The veteran might be capable of getting the season off to a start in which they aren’t a disaster, but there’s almost no upside to having the 31-year-old be the starter. Drew Lock, on the other hand, has showcased some playmaking skills that have surprised head coach Pete Carroll.”

Both QB’s Impress in Seahawks Preseason Opener

Smith is one of the more experienced players on the roster, one of just three with at least 10 years of experience. The 31-year-old quarterback also enters his fourth season in Seattle, so his familiarity with the system is obviously an advantage over Lock.

At the current moment, Smith is considered the starter. But head coach Pete Carroll has made it clear all throughout the offseason and training camp that there’s an open competition at quarterback between Smith and Lock.

Both quarterbacks impressed in the preseason opener versus the Pittsburgh Steelers. Smith finished the game 10-of-15 for 101 passing yards and a rushing touchdown, while Lock finished the night 11-of-15 for 102 yards and two passing touchdowns.

“As it turned out, for both guys that was a good outing because they had a lot of pressure on them to have to get things done,” head coach Pete Carroll said after the game, via Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times. “We’re coming from behind and drives to go ahead and all that kind of stuff. I’m anxious to see how it looks when we break it down. But those were the kind of options we were looking forward to see how the guys were doing.”

Why Seahawks Should Opt for Lock Over Smith

While both quarterbacks are unlikely to save the Seahawks from rebuild mode for the 2022 season, one presents more optimism than the other. In Smith, you already know what you have — a game-managing quarterback who isn’t capable of making many big plays. In Lock, you have a quarterback who has the ability to create big plays, but he also has a penchant for turnovers.

Lock went 8-13 as a starting quarterback with the Denver Broncos and threw 20 interceptions versus 25 touchdowns. Although Lock ended the preseason game versus the Steelers with a fumble off of a blindsided sack, there’s some positive signs. In Lock’s last four games with the Broncos — three of them starts — he didn’t throw a single interception and he also had just one lost fumble.

There are obviously signs that Lock is growing as a quarterback. Considering the Seahawks aren’t expecting to contend this season, rolling the dice on Lock for the 2022 season will give Seattle an opportunity to measure whether or not he can be a franchise quarterback.