Former Seahawks Player Agrees Jamal Adams Is ‘Hot Garbage’

The Seattle Seahawks Week 14 loss to the San Francisco 49ers wasn’t a great game for safety Jamal Adams. Seattle’s veteran defensive back had a rough game, which included getting burned on a 78-yard touchdown and having head coach Pete Carroll call him out for it afterward. To add insult to injury, though, former Seahawks defended KJ Wright piled on, agreeing with a commenter on his show that Adams is “hot garbage” on the field.

KJ Wright Made It Known He’s Not a Fan of Jamal Adams

It’s no secret that many Seahawks supporters don’t love Jamal Adams thanks to his big-money contract and lack of production (more on that below). However, it now seems that even at least one of his former teammates is not a fan.

Former Seahawks linebacker KJ Wright, who played with Adams for one season in Seattle in 2020, was hosting his KJ All Day podcast when listener “JustEd” wrote in the chat, “Adam’s hot garbage lol” during a discussion of the Seahawks secondary.

The comment sent Wright and his co-host into hysterics before the former LB seemed to share his true feelings on Adams.

“Say what I’m thinking right now, G. You say it. I don’t want to say it,” Wright laughed. “It starts with the letter Y and ends with an S.”

For those who might think that Wright is suggesting a word like “yearbooks” or the city in New York state “Yonkers,” the former NFL star left little doubt about his meaning when he continued by hilariously mouthing the word “yes” to his cohost three times.

So, while the disparaging words didn’t come directly out of Wright’s mouth, it’s pretty clear that he agrees with JustEd that the Seahawks safety is “hot garbage” this season.

The Seahawks Can Get Rid of Adams After 2023

In the 2020 offseason, the Seahawks traded two first-round picks (2021, 2022) and a third-round pick (2021) to the New York Jets for Jamal Adams and a fourth-round pick (2022), per NFL.com.

The franchise thought it was getting an All-Pro safety with 273 tackles, 28 tackles for a loss, 23 quarterback hits, 12.0 sacks 25 passes defended, 2 interceptions, 6 forced fumbles, and 4 fumble recovery in 46 games over three seasons.

What it got instead was a player who has now played four seasons with the team but only 34 games. And in those 34 games, Adams has far worse numbers in almost every statistical category. Those numbers are 221 tackles, 22 tackles for a loss, 19 quarterback hits, 9.5 sacks, 11 passes defended, 2 interceptions, 1 forced fumble, and 0 fumble recoveries in 46 games over three seasons.

Adams did make the Pro Bowl and second-team All-Pro in his first season in Seattle but hasn’t sniffed the honors since.

The good news is that the Seahawks can get out of his deal after this season and save money, although it won’t be pain-free from a salary cap perspective.

Adams wanted a trade from the Jets because he was unhappy with his contract situation. New York didn’t want to pay a safety (a non-premium position) massive money, but Seattle was happy to (and give up two first-rounders for the privilege of doing so). As such, general manager John Schneider handed Adams a four-year, $70,580,000 contract with a $20,000,000 signing bonus, $38,000,000 guaranteed, and an average annual salary of $17,645,000 starting in the 2021 season, per Spotrac.

If the Seahawks cut Adams this offseason, they save around $6 million. However, while they won’t have to pay the DB $26.9 million next season, he’ll still leave behind a hefty $20.8 dead cap charge. If the Seahawks cut Adams after June 1 of the 2024 offseason, they can spread that dead cap hit out over 2024 and 2025.

This obviously isn’t ideal for the Seahawks’ salary cap situation, but they can afford it now, as the majority of their key players are still on rookie-scale deals right now.