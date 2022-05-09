Seahawks Discuss Return of Former Pro Bowl Linebacker

It’s a new era for the Seattle Seahawks after trading Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos. While there are a ton of new faces on the roster heading into the 2022 season, a former Pro Bowler and Super Bowl champion for the Seahawks could be making a return.

A comeback doesn’t necessarily mean he’ll be on the field, however. According to Gregg Bell with The News Tribune, Seahawks leadership, head coach Pete Carroll, and former Pro Bowl linebacker K.J. Wright have had conversations about the 32-year-old returning to the team. A chance at playing for Seattle is unlikely, but the team is reportedly considering giving him a role within the organization.

“I love K.J.,” Carroll said according to Brady Henderson with ESPN.com. “I’ve already talked to him about stuff for the future and all that. I did hear that he talked about playing, and we’ve already talked about that.”

K.J. Wright Makes Desire to Play for Seattle Public

After one season away from the Seahawks, Wright made it very clear that his preferred destination in free agency would be to come back to Seattle.

Appearing on Trey Wingo’s podcast, Half-Forgotten History, Wright stated publicly how much he wanted to come home and play for the Seahawks in 2022.

After 11 seasons in the NFL, free agent LB K.J. Wright has an idea where he’d like to play next season…home with the @Seahawks The longtime stalwart of those great defenses @KJ_WRIGHT34 joins me on the latest Half-Forgotten History 🎧 to full show: https://t.co/oSqadDkIVp pic.twitter.com/wt63N0o9yY — trey wingo (@wingoz) May 5, 2022

“I want to go back home,” Wright said. “I think it’s that simple. Seattle knows that I want to come back, they know how much they mean to me. Last year, I left and went to Vegas by myself. My family didn’t come with me. I’m not doing that again. I don’t think I’m gonna move my family anywhere else across the country.”

Wright was selected in the fourth round of the 2011 NFL Draft by the Seahawks, playing his first 10 seasons in the NFL in Seattle. He helped bring the team their first Super Bowl in franchise history back in 2014 and was selected as a Pro Bowler in 2016.

The 32-year-old linebacker left the Seahawks in free agency prior to the 2021 season, signing a one-year deal with the Las Vegas Raiders. He only saw limited action, however, playing in all 17 games but starting just eight of them and racking up only 51 combined tackles.

Now, Wright is trying to find a way to get back to Seattle. Whether that’s playing or working for the franchise is another question that will have to be answered.

Do the Seahawks Need Another Linebacker?

If Wright is truly adamant about returning to Seattle as a player, he’s going to have his work cut out for him given the team’s current depth chart at linebacker.

The Seahawks have to established and younger starting inside linebackers heading into 2022 with Jordyn Brooks and Cody Barton. Brooks was a first-round pick back in 2020 and still hitting his stride coming off of a solid sophomore year where he led the NFL with 109 solo tackles.

General manager John Schneider also already signed a pair of backup linebackers in free agency this offseason. Hybrid fullback/linebacker Nick Bellore is expected to play a big role on special teams at the minimum, while former Chicago Bears linebacker Joel Iyiegbuniwe is also expected to be a depth piece.

Wright may want to come back and play for Seattle, but at the moment the Seahawks don’t have a pressing need for a linebacker.