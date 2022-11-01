Seahawks Sign Record-Breaking Wide Receiver

The Seattle Seahawks are clicking offensively, but with all of the injuries at the wide receiver position, general manager John Schneider decided to bring in some reinforcements at the position.

On the day of the 2022 NFL trade deadline, the Seahawks made a move without trading away draft picks. Jeremy Fowler with ESPN reported on Tuesday, November 1 that the Seahawks signed former first-round pick Laquon Treadwell to the practice squad.

Despite playing on Sunday against the New York Giants in the win, superstar receiver DK Metcalf suffered a concerning knee injury that kept him out of practice the week leading up to the game. Veteran wideout Tyler Lockett was also dealing with an injury, but the Seahawks managed to come away from the game with both star receivers making it through the win without things getting worse.

Although he’s not an emergency addition, Treadwell gives the Seahawks some insurance at the wide receiver position.

Who is Laquon Treadwell?

Although he’s never lived up to his full potential at the NFL level, teams continue to give Treadwell a chance given his impressive college career.

Coming out of high school in Crete, Illinois, Treadwell was a 5-star recruit and the third-ranked wide receiver in the 2013 recruiting class. Top programs including Clemson, Ohio State, and USC offered him a scholarship, but Treadwell decided to go down south to play for the Ole Miss Rebels.

That move paid off in a big way for the young receiver. By the time his college career was over, Treadwell had broken the Ole Miss record for career receptions, catching 202 passes for 2,393 yards and 21 touchdowns in just three seasons. He was a third-team All-American and first-team All-SEC receiver in his final college season.

Listed at 6’2″ and 221 pounds coming out of college, Treadwell had the size, athleticism, and production that made scouts fall in love with him. He was taken with the 23rd overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft by the Minnesota Vikings, where he played for four seasons.

Unfortunately, Treadwell’s career hasn’t taken off like he had hoped. In what is now his seventh NFL season, the 27-year-old receiver has only had five touchdown receptions over the course of his career. Fortunately for him, he’ll have a chance to prove himself with a new team in Seattle, which is currently lighting it up on offense thanks to veteran quarterback Geno Smith.

Geno Smith Has Transformed the Seahawks Offense

Coming into the 2022 season, expectations were low for the Seahawks, who were expected to be one of the worst teams in football. Now, thanks to an electric season from Geno Smith, the Seahawks are sitting at 5-3 on top of the NFC West.

At 32 years old, Smith is finally having the breakout season he’s waited nearly a decade for. Not only is he completing 72.7 percent of his passes, but he’s gone for 1,924 yards, 13 touchdowns, and just three interceptions. His 107.2 passer rating is currently the third best in the league behind only Tua Tagovailoa and Patrick Mahomes.

With Smith airing it out to the team’s star receivers and rookie running back Kenneth Walker III emerging as a legitimate weapon in the backfield, the Seahawks suddenly have one of the most entertaining offenses in football.