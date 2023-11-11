Leonard Williams Reveals Extreme Offseason Hobby

New Seattle Seahawks defensive tackle Leonard Williams strikes fear in the hearts of opposing offensive linemen, running backs, and quarterbacks during the season. In the offseason, though, he strikes fear in the heart of fish deep under the water as the big man recently revealed he loves spearfishing.

Leonard Williams’ Offseason Hobby Is Spearfishing

When the Seahawks traded for Leonard Williams at the 2023 NFL trade deadline, they got a Pro Bowl DT who should help the team bolster their rush defense and their up-the-middle pass rush. They also got an interesting guy with an extreme offseason hobby.

Williams joined Bump & Stacy on Seattle Sports radio and discussed his life story and what he likes to do when he’s away from the game.

The 6-foot-5, 300-pound defender was born in Bakersfield, California, then moved about two hours downstate to Long Beach, just southwest of Los Angeles. In eighth grade, Williams and his family moved across the country to Daytona Beach, Florida in eighth grade.

Williams returned to his roots for college, attending USC, and has spent the last nine years in the Big Apple, playing for the New York Jets and New York Giants.

Along the way, living on both the Pacific and Atlantic Oceans, he became an avid spearfisherman. During his sitdown with Bump and Stacy, he explained this unique hobby.

“When I tell people spearfishing, they think it’s like a spear. Like that type of spear,” Williams said while making a spear-throwing motion with his arm. “But it’s actually like a harpoon-type of underwater — I go free diving. So, I can go like 80 feet [underwater]. I can hold my breath for like four and a half minutes. My biggest fish right now I shot was in San Diego last year, it was like 110 pounds.”

Now, encountering a 110-pound fish in their natural habitat is a scary thought for many people. However, a giant fish encountering a 300-pound NFL D-tackle with a harpoon underwater is much worse for that fish!

Real Estate Agent Tyler Lockett Helped Williams Find His House in Seattle

Williams says that moving around as a kid helped him develop interests outside of football, and as a man with varied pursuits, he relished the opportunity to work with one of his new teammates who is pursuing a career off the gridiron.

When he’s not catching touchdowns and moving the chains for the Seahawks, wide receiver Tyler Lockett pursues his passion for real estate for Liv N Serve Real Estate in Kirkland, Washington.

During his Seattle Sports interview, Williams revealed that Lockett helped Willaims find his living quarters after the midseason trade that sent him from New York to the other side of the country.

The hosts jokingly asked Williams if Lockett helped the DT find a place in the Seattle area after the trade, and he confirmed that the WR actually did.

“Yes, Tyler Lockett did help me out actually,” Williams chuckled. “All jokes aside, he did help me. And I think it’s awesome he does a lot of stuff outside of football. So, when I found out he was into that stuff, I took it as an opportunity … If I’m going to go through someone to get a house anyway, why not help out a teammate in the process?”

Lockett, 31, recently talked about retirement in a press conference. He says he’ll play “as long as God can let me,” but don’t expect to see him out on an NFL field at 40. By that time he will likely be a full-time real estate professional, finding homes for Seahawks like Williams.