Lions Cut Former Seahawks 1st-Round Pick, Seattle Reunion Next?

The Detroit Lions cut outside linebacker Bruce Irvin on Wednesday, and the 12-year NFL veteran is available to sign with any NFL team. While the Seattle Seahawks haven’t made a move yet to bring back their former first-round pick, it is a move that may make sense if the team can make the playoffs after their Week 18 matchup with the Arizona Cardinals.

Bruce Irvin Cut By the Lions

The Lions signed veteran pass-rusher Bruce Irvin to their practice squad on Nov. 14, 2023, following the team’s Week 12 win over the Los Angeles Chargers. Irvin spent most of his time on the practice squad, only featuring in two Lions games in the 2023 campaign.

He played a total of 42 defensive snaps for the NFC North champs but did record a sack in his limited time.

On Jan. 3, 2023, Irvin posted a cryptic message on his Twitter/X account, writing “@Lions

– as a 12 year vet, thank you for the opportunity to be apart of your team- however I’m looking forward to what’s next.”

Shortly after, NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero reported that the Lions and Irvin had “A mutual parting on good terms.”

Afterward, Lions coach Dan Campbell spoke to the media about the situation, and it sounded like the idea was more the player’s than the team’s.

“That was tough,” Campbell told the Detroit Free Press. “Bruce, what a pro. I mean he is, he’s been a blessing to have him around here. I mean, he just brings a whole different perspective. He’s as professional as you get. I mean, just the way he goes about his business, everything about him. We talked last week, talked again yesterday, had a long talk and so just at this moment, it just couldn’t totally commit. And he’s got stuff going on, too, and so it’s hard. It’s just one of those, at this point, it wasn’t going to work out. But he’s an absolute stud.”

Bruce Irvin Was an Excellent Seahawks Draft Pick

Bruce Irvin has spent half of his 12-year career as a member of the Seahawks. He was the No. 15 overall pick of the 2015 NFL Draft out of West Virginia and spent the first four years of his career in the Pacific Northwest.

In 2016, Irvin moved on to the Oakland Raiders, followed by the Atlanta Falcons and Carolina Panthers, before returning to the Seahawks in 2020. A stint with the Chicago Bears followed, and then Irvin came back to Seattle one more time in 2022.

While the pass-rusher never made a Pro Bowl or All-Pro team, he was an integral part of the Seahawks’ 2013 Super Bowl-winning team.

All told, Irvin played 71 games for the ‘Hawks, starting 49 of them. He produced 166 tackles, 25.5 sacks, 2 forced fumbles, 4 fumble recoveries, and 3 interceptions, two of which he returned for touchdowns.

This is a pretty amazing career, considering many draft analysts panned Seattle for taking an undersized pass rusher in the top 15 of the draft 12 years ago. Bleacher Report’s Donald Wood gave the Seahawks an F, Yahoo Sports gave the team a D-, and now-ESPN draft guru Matt Miller gave them a D.

All these grades mentioned that Irvin was a reach at 15. In fairness, though, these experts also hated on future “busts” Bobby Wagner and Russell Wilson.

Should Seattle Bring Back Its Former Star?

With Bruce Irvin back as an NFL free agent at age 36, is a Seahawks reunion possible?

Seahawks writer for Sports Illustrated and podcast host Corbin Smith seems to think so. Just hours after the Lions released the OLB, Smith tweeted, “Can Bruce Irvin be ready to play for #Seahawks by Sunday?”

This is an interesting idea, as the Seahawks could use some more depth along their front seven behind studs like Boye Mafe and Dre’Mont Jones. Plus, OLBs Uchenna Nwosu and Joshua Onujiogu and DEs Mike Morris and LaTrell Bumphus are on IR, while DE Mario Edwrads Jr. is questionable with a knee injury.

Irvin could provide depth at both of these spots if the Seahawks can somehow sneak into the playoffs.