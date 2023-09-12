Seahawks Look to Break Lions QB Jared Goff’s Incredible Streak

The Seattle Seahawks (0-1) have their work cut out following their epic collapse against Los Angeles Rams (1-0) in Week 1, especially since they’re facing the Detroit Lions in Week 2.

The Lions (1-0) are riding high following their 21-20 road win over the reigning Super Bowl champs, the Kansas City Chiefs, during which quarterback Jared Goff completed 22-of-35 passes for 253 yards and a touchdown. While Goff’s numbers aren’t anything special, his current streak of consecutive passes without throwing an interception is closing in on the all-time NFL record.

ESPN Stats & Info posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, “Goff has thrown 359 consecutive passes without an interception following Thursday’s win over the Chiefs. That’s the 3rd-longest streak in NFL history behind Aaron Rodgers (402) and Tom Brady (399).”

#Lions QB Jared Goff has thrown 359 consecutive pass attempts without an INT, which is the 3rd-longest streak in #NFL history. pic.twitter.com/7xW8sYcvom — NFL Stats (@NFL_Stats) September 8, 2023

When reporters asked about his current streak on Tuesday, September 13, Goff did his best to play down the hype. “What streak?” he joked at first, before saying, “It’s not on my mind at all,” which rang true since he wasn’t exactly playing it safe against the Chiefs.

Dime from Jared Goff. But look where his slot receiver is at the release point. Streaking open for a touchdown pic.twitter.com/31EeZTBNUw — Ian Valentino (@NFLDraftStudy) September 8, 2023

The 28-year-old quarterback also credited his teammates for keeping the streak alive. “It’s a lot of things,” he said. “Obviously, we’ve been playing well, taking care of the ball. And then there’s a lot of luck in it. We have a lot of balls batted that hit the ground – that doesn’t always happen. So yeah, there’s a lot of different things. But if I’m taking care of the ball, we usually win games, so I gotta keep doing that.”

Goff only needs to throw 44 more passes without throwing a pick to reach 403 passes and break Rodgers’ record, and the Seahawks defense will look to do exactly that on Sunday, September 17. Last season, Seahawks linebacker Cody Barton tallied the historic interception that broke Brady’s passing streak during Seattle’s 21-16 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Munich, Germany.

While Barton now plays for the Washington Commanders, Goff will be facing a Seahawks defense desperate to prove they are better than their Week 1 performance. Seattle, who will be playing in front of a sold-out crowd at Ford Field, enter Week 2 as 5.5-point underdogs.

Pete Carroll Said the Seahawks Need ‘To Make Jared Goff Move’

While there was significant concern regarding the Seahawks run defense after last season, it was their pass rush that failed against the Rams. The Seahawks allowed quarterback Matthew Stafford to convert 11-of-16 attempts on third downs and score on all five possessions in the second half.

Stafford averaged 8.8 net yards per attempt, per The Athletic, and he did so without All-Pro wide receiver Cooper Kupp. The defense recorded zero sacks and just two quarterback hits and Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll knows things need to change before facing Goff and the Lions.

“We’re disappointed that we didn’t get more activity from guys on the edge,” Carroll told reporters on Monday. “We’ve got to get to where we cause problems, and we have to create the problems with our calls as well.

“We did a lot of different things in the rush, different types of pressures, but we need to do more probably to get it going. Particularly with a really good quarterback coming up — very similar in style, very similar in system. You’ve got to make Jared Goff move also. They’re very similar. So we have to do a good job finding our way.”

Quandre Diggs Is ‘Super Confident’ The Seahawks Will Turn Things Around

While the outlook may seem bleak at the moment, Seahawks safety Quandre Diggs said after the game on Sunday that he’s “super confident” the team will bounce back, per SI.

“I don’t lose faith that I have in my team over one week,” Diggs said. “I think we will be fine. Sometimes it’s good to have a wake-up call early in the season and we got it over with now. We got punched in the chin, we have to see how we come out and fight, and come out and fight next week.

“It’s week one of the season out of a 17-game season, we weren’t going to win the Super Bowl week one. At the end of the day, we lock in, we fix what we need to fix, and we come to work with a worker’s mentality.”