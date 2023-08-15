Former Seahawks 1st-Rounder Says Seattle Was a Bad Fit

The Seattle Seahawks had high hopes for defensive end L.J. Collier when they drafted in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft. However, the TCU standout’s talent didn’t seem to translate to the NFL.

During his rookie season, Collier recorded just three tackles in 11 game appearances. There was an improvement in his sophomore year, as the defensive lineman recorded 22 tackles and three sacks in 16 starts, helping the Seahawks to a 12-4 season and the NFC West division title.

But during the 2021 NFL season, he made 10 game appearances, recording just eight total tackles and one pass defensed. Last season, Collier was rumored to be dealt at the trade deadline, but remained in Seattle, during which he appeared in eight games, recorded seven total tackles and two passes defensed. So, it wasn’t a huge surprise when Collier moved on.

In March, Collier signed a one-year, $1.2 million deal with the Arizona Cardinals. During a press conference on Tuesday, August 15, the 6-foot-2, 291-pounder reflected on his time in the Emerald City. Collier called the Seahawks a great organization and noted how Seattle had “great coaches and great people,” but the rural-town Texas native never felt comfortable in the bustling city or with the team’s defensive scheme.

Cardinals DL L.J. Collier said Seahawks were good people but Seattle “wasn’t my type of place.” Said he feels like he’s found a home in Arizona and he’s out to prove he’s worthy of being a former first round pick. pic.twitter.com/ftjSLNzUhk — José M. Romero (@RomeroJoseM) August 15, 2023

“It just didn’t fit for me, man,” the 27-year-old said. “It wasn’t my type of system, my type of place. I tried my hardest to make it work. But as you guys know, sometimes places and things don’t work out. On to the next one, and I feel I have made a home here. I feel like I will prove over the next couple of weeks I am worthy of the first-round pick I was a couple of years ago.”

Seattle fans and analysts strongly mixed reactions to Collier’s “not my type of place” comment. Fox 13 Sports director Aaron Levine tweeted, “Neither was the inactive list but he was on there a bunch,” while Field Gulls writer John P. Gilbert quipped, “Makes a lot of sense Collier would feel more at home in the Phoenix area, given the wide variety of options when it comes to 55+ communities.”

However, one fan tweeted, “*NEWS FLASH* just because a former player of your favorite team didn’t like the team/city they played in, doesn’t give you a pass to be petty or discredit their experience 👍🏽.”

L.J. Collier Is Ready to Prove Himself as a ‘Pro Bowl’ Worthy Player

The Cardinals offered Collier a one-year, prove-it deal, and the defensive lineman is ready to do just that. “I’m five years in, I’ve proven I can play. Now, it’s about being consistent,” Collier said.

“Can I be a Pro Bowl-type player, can I help an organization get to the playoffs, can I be a showstopper? That’s what is important to me. I have nothing left to prove to anybody but myself that I deserve to be here and that I can play at the highest level with the best.”

Collier admitted joining one of the Seahawks division rivals was “a little weird” at first, but he’s good now. “Guys have opened me in with open arms,” he said. “I’ve always like the color red, so I think it’s going to be fun!” Scheme-wise, Collier said Seattle had him “pretty much in the same place,” but in Phoenix, he’s been able to move around a lot and has more freedom. “I’m really digging that a lot.”

Overall, Collier is looking for a fresh start with the Cardinals. “I came in with a different mindset, just to learn from your mistakes before, from like your play and things that went on in Seattle… and be a more complete player, a more consistent player and show up when it’s time to show up.

L.J. Collier Has Moved Past His Tenure in Seattle



Collier said he left his baggage and previous frustrations up north. “Once I left the building there, you know I’ve talked with John and Pete, and we kinda closed that door. I’m a Cardinal now, so I let all that stuff go. I’m here to work.”

The defensive lineman said he’s enjoying working under Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon and defensive coordinator Nick Rallis, and Collier is looking to earn his spot on the 53-man roster. According to Cardinals reporter Darren Urban, Collier is already making a good impression, noting how he batting down a pass by Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson in their preseason opener.