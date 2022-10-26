Seahawks Activate Defender from IR as Part of Several Roster Moves

The Seattle Seahawks have made a slew of roster moves over the last day. Most notably, the Seahawks announced that they have activated defensive lineman LJ Collier from injured reserve.

Additionally, Seattle designated cornerback Tre Brown and running back Travis Homer to return to practice. Previously, Brown was on the PUP list while Homer was on injured reserve.

Lastly, the Seahawks announced two changes to their practice squad.

Collier Set to Make Return

The 27-year-old defensive end has been practicing for three weeks, but he’s set to make his season debut in Week 8. He suffered an elbow injury over the summer and began the regular season on injured reserve.

It’s usually a boost to get back a former first-round selection, but Collier hasn’t really lived up to his billing as the No. 29 overall selection from the 2019 draft.

In his first three seasons, Collier posted 3.0 sacks, 33 combined tackles, including 5 tackles for loss, 12 quarterback hits, and 3 pass defenses. He lost his starting job during 2021 after starting every game during his second season.

Still, Collier will make Seattle’s defensive line rotation deeper. The Seahawks likely hope he can make a difference in stopping the run. After seven weeks, Seattle is ranked 26th in rushing yards allowed per carry (4.9).

Collier does best in tackling according to the player grades at Pro Football Focus. PFF gave Collier a well below average grade in run defense last year.

Brown, Homer Take Another Step Towards Return

In addition to Collier, the Seahawks will likely be getting back another defender in Brown. Seattle can also look forward to Homer adding more running back depth soon.

Just a year ago, Brown was the promising young mid-round cornerback on the Seahawks roster. But in 2022, that’s been rookies Tariq Woolen and Coby Bryant.

Through seven weeks, Woolen leads the league with 4 interceptions while Bryant leads the NFL with 4 forced fumbles. It will be interesting to see how Seattle plans to reintroduce Brown into the lineup with the success of the other young cornerbacks on the roster.

Homer’s return comes at just about the right time for the Seahawks. In Week 5, Rashaad Penny suffered a season-ending injury. While rookie Kenneth Walker III has assumed the starting role in the backfield and done tremendously well the past two weeks, Seattle could use running back depth. Walker has 46 touches over the last two games.

Walker will likely remain the team’s bellcow back, but Homer can help ensure the rookie is not overused.

Seahawks Make Changes to Practice Squad

To go with those three returns, Seattle announced some alterations to its practice squad.

The Seahawks signed both wide receiver Kevin Kassis and linebacker Alexander Johnson. Seattle had two spots open on its practice squad after the team released linebacker Christian Jones and running back Godwin Igwebuike on October 25.

The @Seahawks released RB Godwin Igwebuike and LB Christian Jones from the practice squad this afternoon. — Seahawks PR (@seahawksPR) October 25, 2022

Seattle is losing experience at linebacker by departing with Jones, but Johnson has starting experience in the NFL as well. Johnson made 34 starts with the Denver Broncos from 2019-21. He started all 16 games in 2020, posting 124 combined tackles, including 4 tackles for loss and 1.0 sack.

Kassis spent training camp with the Seahawks during the summer. This is his second stint on the team’s practice squad, but he’s never appeared in an NFL game.