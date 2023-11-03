Pete Carroll ‘Shocked’ Over Seahawks Veteran’s Trick at Practice [VIDEO]

The Seattle Seahawks are staying loose as they prepare to face the Baltimore Ravens in Week 9, especially defensive end Mario Edwards Jr.

As the team warmed up for practice on November 2, Edwards surprised viewers by suddenly performing a perfect standing backflip. Considering Edwards is a 6-foot-3, 280-pound veteran, the gymnastics trick was even more impressive.

A video of Edwards’ backflip was shared on X, formerly known as Twitter. One fan commented, “Ain’t no way a person that big should be able to move like that.”

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll was speaking with newly acquired defensive tackle Leonard Williams while Edwards flipped, but he saw a video of the viral moment before speaking to reporters on Friday, November 3.

Come for the video of Pete Carroll talking to Leonard Williams. Stay for Mario Edwards doing a standing backflip. pic.twitter.com/RPIXPiXZnK — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) November 2, 2023

“That shocked me yesterday when I saw that,” Carroll said, per Seahawks reporter John Boyle. “I was going to show mine, but I thought, ‘Nah, I’ll hold off a little bit.’ Didn’t want to take away from his coming out with the back flip.”

When asked if Edwards’ flip made him nervous, “No,” Carroll noted, per The Seattle Times’ Bob Condotta. “He wouldn’t do it unless he could do it. He made it look easy. He’s a very big guy to do that, which is a shock to see that. Pretty cool.”

Thus far this season, the 28-year-old defensive end has recorded 10 solo tackles, one forced fumble, and one sack.

The Seahawks are Considered Major Underdogs Heading Into Week 9

"Two first place teams. Two teams that are thinking about the Super Bowl in Vegas on the NFL on CBS. But I think in a very close game, a one-score game, you're gonna see Baltimore win this one 27-24." —@AdamSchein on the Seahawks-Ravens game Sunday pic.twitter.com/wS365jDowW — CBS Sports Network (@CBSSportsNet) November 3, 2023



After mustering a fourth-quarter comeback to defeat the Cleveland Browns 24-20 in Week 8, the Seahawks (5-2) sit in first place in the NFC West. However, defeating the Ravens (6-2), who sit in first place atop the AFC North, will be a tough battle.

Seattle is considered a 6-point underdog against Baltimore. SI reported, “The Ravens currently have the best defense in the NFL in terms of points allowed per game (15.1). They also lead the league in sacks (31.0), are 15th in takeaways (11), and 10th in allowing third down conversions (37.4% ) along with having the NFL interception leader in Geno Stone (5) as well.”

Carroll is aware it won’t be easy getting a win in Baltimore. “I’m so impressed with this team that we’re playing, and the way (head coach) John (Harbaugh) has done a great job of coaching these guys for a bunch of years,” Carroll told reporters.

“They’re just so well-rounded and they’re good in all phases. They make you realize what it’s like to play in a championship matchup. That’s what you expect the teams to be like and they got it. Whether it’s offense and all of the firepower they have with Lamar, (Mark) Andrews, Gus (Edwards), the whole crew, and their defense is kicking butt. Special teams, they have (Justin) Tucker. It’s an amazing team we’re playing.”

Leonard Williams Could Make His Seahawks Debut Against the Ravens



The Seahawks defensive line got a major boost after the team acquired Williams from the New York Giants ahead of the trade deadline. While learning a brand new scheme can take time, Carroll said Williams fit in seamlessly.

“He looked exactly like we had hoped,” Carroll said. “He was great. Picked stuff up, no problem with him learning the scheme, the principles, and all of that. Everything carried over, so he’ll get a chance to play.”

If Williams suits up, he will enter a rotation with Edwards, Jarran Reed, and Dre’Mont Jones.

Wherever and however Williams is used, the Pro Bowler knows he can help the team win. “I’m versatile and I can play the run and I can pass rush,” he told reporters.

“I bring a lot to the game and wherever you put me or need me to do, I can do that. I know sacks aren’t everything; I think I’m good at pushing the pocket, I think I’m good at getting pressures and getting sacks as well.”