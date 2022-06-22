Seahawks Host Workout for Promising HBCU Pass Rusher

The Seattle Seahawks and general manager John Schneider are still figuring out what to do with their open spot on the 90-man roster, but the team hosted a workout for a promising pass rusher to see if he could compete in training camp.

Seahawks.com writer Maliik Obee reported that the Seahawks have scheduled a workout with Texas Southern edge rusher Michael Badejo, according to Corbin K. Smith with SI.com. The HBCU pass rusher is generating interest from at least one other team, with Smith also reporting that Badejo has a workout with the Chicago Bears.

The workout gives Badejo a chance to fill Seattle’s final roster spot after the team waived defensive end Alex Tchangam to leave the team with 89 players on their 90-man roster.

Michael Badejo’s Football Career

While he isn’t the most recognizable name, Badejo has worked his way through the ranks and is now facing an opportunity to make his NFL dreams a reality.

Badejo was a 3-star recruit out of high school, playing outside linebacker in high school in Arlington, Texas. The pass rusher committed to play at SMU, where he spent his first two years of college. He played 23 games in two years with the Mustangs, racking up 16 tackles and a sack over that span.

After two seasons at SMU, Badejo transferred to Texas Southern where he sat out the 2018 season. His stint with the HBCU was interrupted by a COVID-shortened season in 2020, playing in just two games, but his other seasons in 2019 and 2021 showed real promise.

Badejo’s final season ended with him earning a Second-Team All-SWAC selection, picking up 3.5 sacks and a forced fumble. His play helped him earn a spot on NFL Network’s HBCU Legacy Bowl during the pre-draft process.

At 6’2″ and 265 pounds, Badejo has solid size for an edge rusher, and his pro day numbers were solid enough that teams like the Seahawks and Bears are hoping he can show enough during workouts to earn a flier for training camp.

Seahawks Have Some Pass-Rushing Depth

Even though the Seahawks have some solid pass rushers, it couldn’t hurt to add a few more to the training camp roster hoping that they can provide some much-needed depth during the 2021 season.

Shelby Harris could play a big role for the Seahawks after being traded by the Denver Broncos in the Russell Wilson trade. Despite being 30 years old, he’s coming off one of the best years of his career with six sacks in 2021.

Darrell Taylor could be a breakout candidate this season after finishing last season with 6.5 sacks. Meanwhile, free agent acquisition Uchenna Nwosu should give the team some help rushing the passer after picking up 15 sacks in four years with the Los Angeles Chargers.

The Seahawks also have a pair of promising rookies they took in the 2022 NFL Draft that could help rush the passer. Former Minnesota Golden Gophers pass rusher Boye Mafe has some serious explosiveness off of the edge, while Ohio State’s Tyreke Smith has upside despite being a fifth-round pick.

Badejo would have an uphill battle making the team’s 53-man roster, but he’d at least have an opportunity to prove himself if the Seahawks give him a shot in training camp.