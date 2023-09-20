Seahawks Rookie Mike Morris to Miss Entire Season: ‘We’re All Sick About It’

While the Seattle Seahawks (1-1) are in great spirits following their exciting comeback win over the Detroit Lions (1-1), head coach Pete Carroll delivered some devastating news regarding defensive end Mike Morris.

Morris, the Seahawks fifth-round pick from the 2023 NFL draft, missed some time during the preseason after undergoing a procedure for an injured shoulder. The 22-year-old was able to play through it against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 1, participating in 26 defensive snaps and recording three total tackles. However, he was ruled out in Week 2 due to an issue with the same shoulder.

The rookie, who signed a four-year, $4.17 million contract with Seattle, was placed on injured reserve on Wednesday, September 20, which meant the Michigan alum would be out for at least four weeks, but Carroll revealed during a press conference later in the afternoon that he’ll miss the entire season.

“He’s got a shoulder issue that’s been around and now it’s just aggravated to the point where the best thing we can do is get him well. He’s gonna get operated on… there’s not a rush to do it, but he’ll do it in the near future here. I would think in the next week or so,” Carroll said.

“It’s really unfortunate. Mike had done such a good job with us, had made such a good impression on us and we had a whole role mapped out for him to fit in. We just have to put it on hold. He’s sick about it. We’re all sick about it. But that’s what happens sometimes. We gotta get him right and fix him . This is a surgery that takes months to recover from. He will recover and he’ll be fine. It just takes awhile.”

The Seahawks Made Several Roster Moves Ahead of Week 3



As the Seahawks prepare to host the Carolina Panthers (0-2) in Week 3, the team made several moves to fine-tune their roster. With Morris on IR, the Seahawks officially elevated cornerback Artie Burns to the active roster. The former first-round pick from the 2016 NFL draft initially signed with the Seahawks last season, but only appeared in three games.

After re-signing with the team this offseason, Burns initially made the 53-man roster but was released the next day, and joined the team’s practice squad. The Seahawks elevated Burns, 28, to the active roster in Week 1 and Week 2, playing a combined 33 snaps, and now the veteran will be a permanent part of the team’s roster moving forward. He also give the team extra depth as right cornerback Tariq Woolen deals with a shoulder injury.

Seattle also picked up former Philadelphia Eagles tight end Brady Russell off waivers and signed him to the active roster. In a corresponding move, the team waived their 2023 fifth-round pick, linebacker Tyreke Smith.

The Seahawks also announced changes to their practice squad. After releasing wide receiver Matt Landers and cornerback Robert Rochel, they signed receiver Tyjon Lindsey and nose tackle Carl Davis.

Panthers QB Bryce Young Missed Practice With Mysterious Injury

While the Seahawks had nine players not practicing on Wednesday, the Panthers are dealing with their own injury concerns, in particular, with quarterback Bryce Young, the No. 1 overall pick from the 2023 NFL draft, who is dealing with a mysterious ankle injury.

“We’ll see how he is tomorrow, but that’s the only update I have for you right now,” Panthers head coach Frank Reich said on Wednesday, per SI. When asked about Young’s chances of playing, “Don’t know the answer to that right now,” Reich replied. He also said he didn’t know which exact play the rookie suffered the injury.

This was the final play of the game for

Bryce Young on Monday night. The ankle looked fine to me. pic.twitter.com/jMlqouG6uC — Michael Rimmer (@avl_mike) September 20, 2023

During the Panthers’ 20-17 loss to the New Orleans Saints on Monday Night Football, Young completed 22-of-33 passes for 153 yards and one touchdown, along with two carries for 34 yards.

If Young is unable to suit up, the Seahawks will likely face the Panthers’ backup quarterback Andy Dalton.