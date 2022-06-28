Seahawks A Fit For 5-Time Pro Bowler With ‘Nastiness’, Per Analyst

The Seattle Seahawks have some opens spots on their roster heading into training camp, and with general manager John Schneider hard at work trying to add more talent, one defensive star is still available in free agency.

One name that is generating some interest from media members covering the Seahawks is five-time Pro Bowl defensive lineman Ndamukong Suh. Michael Bumpus from 710 Seattle Sports made the pitch for Suh during Monday’s edition of “Bump and Stacy”.

“I look at Suh and I just want that attitude,” Bumpus said. “I want that nastiness on this defense…I think he can bring a type of attitude to this defense that I want to see. I just want to see a nasty defense that gets after people. I’ll take a couple personal fouls a year from Ndamukong Suh.”

Ndamukong Suh Has Earned His ‘Nasty’ Reputation

Suh has been one of the most intimidating defensive players in the league throughout his NFL career. Sometimes that has been a good thing for the teams he’s played on, but other times that reputation has backfired.

The 35-year-old was selected by the Detroit Lions with the second overall pick in the 2010 NFL Draft. He spent his first five seasons in Detroit, earning numerous accolades including the Defensive Rookie of the Year award and three first-team All-Pro selections.

Despite all of his success with the Lions, Suh also earned a reputation as the dirtiest player in the NFL. The star defensive lineman was penalized with multiple fines and suspensions due to his on-the-field antics that included stomping on multiple players and altercations with opponents.

The Miami Dolphins signed Suh to a six-year, $114 million contract before the 2015 season, but was released just three years later to clear up cap space. Suh then spent a year with the Los Angeles Rams before joining the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2019.

Suh played the last three seasons in Tampa Bay, winning his first ever Super Bowl ring in Super Bowl LV against the Kansas City Chiefs. The team has not brought Suh back, however, making him a free agent that has still yet to be signed.

A move to Seattle could make sense for the 35-year-old veteran. Suh is originally from the Pacific Northwest, having grown up in Portland, Oregon. The Seahawks could also use another veteran presence on the interior of their defensive line, making Suh an appealing option.

Seahawks Could Use A Veteran Defensive Tackle

According to Over the Cap, the Seahawks have more than $16 million in cap space heading into training camp. That’s plenty of space to add a veteran like Suh at a position where the Seahawks could use another big name.

The nose tackle position has some depth now that the team has extended Bryan Mone to play behind Al Woods and Poona Ford. However, none of these players are true stars at the position.

Recently-acquired free agent defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson could be an interesting piece on the line. Jefferson played with the Seahawks from 2016 through 2019, but is coming back to Seattle after stops in Las Vegas and Buffalo where he racked up 7.5 sacks and 22 quarterback hits the last two seasons.

Defensive linemen are often rotated, so adding another veteran like Suh to shuffle in with players like Woods and Jefferson could give Seattle a much more formidable front in 2022.