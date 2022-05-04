New DK Metcalf Updates Bring Clarity on Seahawks Future

DK Metcalf is making his stance very clear on his Seattle Seahawks future.

As the former Pro Bowl receiver enters the last year of his rookie deal in the 2022 season, the looming topic over the Seahawks is whether or not Metcalf will sign a contract extension.

The 24-year-old receiver directly addressed the topic during an appearance on Shannon Sharpe’s Club Shay Shay podcast on Sunday, May 1. The Seahawks’ go-to receiver says that both sides will get “something done.”

“We’re gonna get something done. I think I’m gonna be in Seattle for the next coming years,” Metcalf says.

Seahawks Intend to Get Deal Done With Metcalf

Metcalf is due to earn just $4 million this upcoming season, which places him 42nd among all wide receivers in pay. Receivers that are similar to Metcalf in age and production are receiving record paydays this offseason.

For example, the 24-year-old A.J. Brown just received a $100 million contract across four years with the Philadelphia Eagles. The 26-year-old Chris Godwin inked a three-year deal worth $60 million with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

According to Spotrac, Metcalf’s market value is $23.3 million per year across four seasons. That type of contract would make Metcalf the sixth-highest paid receiver in the league.

Head coach Pete Carroll recently stressed to reporters that the Seahawks intend to get a deal done with Metcalf.

“It’s really important to us,” Carroll told reporters. “We’ll kick it into [general manager] John [Schneider’s] court here in the weeks to come after the draft. We’re really communicating great and DK, we’ve been on a great wavelength to move forward. Hopefully, this will all work out. We don’t plan on him going anywhere. We want him to be with us.”

And if observers believe that the Seahawks’ questionable quarterback situation — Geno Smith and Drew Lock are the top candidates to start at QB — will deter Metcalf from re-signing in Seattle, that isn’t the case.

The star receiver is making it very clear he wants to return with the Seahawks, regardless of who is in at quarterback.

“Everybody thinks about ‘what if’ or different scenarios,” Metcalf said. “But, at the end of the day, when you sit down and make a grown man decision, ‘Yeah, I wanna be in Seattle,’ with whoever is throwing. … I don’t have control of who’s back there at quarterback. I’m just gonna be out there and winning my reps on Sunday.”

Metcalf in ‘Total Rehab Mode,’ Says Carroll

As Metcalf continues to deal with negotiating for a new contract with the Seahawks, he has another thing on his plate — recovering from offseason foot surgery to correct an earlier procedure.

Carroll provided an update on the Seahawks receiver shortly after the 2022 NFL draft on Saturday, April 30.

Via Liz Matthews of USA Today Sports:

“Yeah, he is and he has started his running as well,” Carroll said. “Like those two guys (Quandre Diggs and Jamal Adams) he is in a total rehab mode right now and gets get through that and out of that.