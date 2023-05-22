Seahawks May ‘Move On’ From Former Highly Touted Playmaker, Says Analyst

The pressure is on wide receiver Dee Eskridge heading into his third NFL season after the Seattle Seahawks selected former Ohio State standout Jaxon Smith-Njigba with the No. 20 selection in the 2023 NFL draft. The Athletic’s Mike Jones believes the Seahawks could “move on” from Eskridge if the wideout does not prove he can be a consistent rotational player.

“Eskridge, a 2021 second-round pick, was supposed to team with Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf to give the Seahawks a strong trio of pass catchers,” Jones wrote on May 22, 2023. “But in two seasons, Eskridge has only 17 catches for 122 yards and one touchdown. He needs a strong offseason showing, or the Seahawks could be ready to move on after drafting Ohio State wideout Jaxon Smith-Njigba at No. 20 in April.”

The Seahawks Selected Dee Eskridge in the 2nd Round of the 2021 NFL Draft

The sighting of a healthy Dee Eskridge leading a WR drill that includes Jaxon Smith-Njigba, DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett on day 1 of nine Seahawks OTAs ⁦@thenewstribune⁩ pic.twitter.com/Wirh8czWUn — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) May 22, 2023

Eskridge missed a combined 14 games during his first two NFL seasons as the playmaker has dealt with multiple injuries. The Seahawks selected Eskridge with the No. 56 overall pick in the second round of the 2021 NFL draft.

Seattle was hoping Eskridge could emerge as a permanent third receiver to play alongside DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett. Instead, the Seahawks have cycled through WR3 options with veteran Marquise Goodwin most recently playing this role in 2022. Eskridge played sparingly posting just seven receptions for 58 yards during 10 appearances in 2022.

Heading into the 2021 NFL draft, Eskridge was among the top rated receiver prospects after a strong career at Western Michigan. Eskridge notched 33 receptions for 768 yards and eight touchdowns during his senior season in 2020.

Seahawks News: Dee Eskridge Still Has 2 Seasons Remaining on a 4-Year, $5.9 Million Contract

The selection of Smith-Njigba shows the Seahawks have lost faith in Eskridge as a solution to be the team’s third wideout. Yet, Eskridge could still be a valuable rotational player if the receiver can stay on the field. Eskrige still has two seasons remaining on his four-year, $5.9 million rookie contract and is slated to have a $1.2 million salary for the 2023 season.

Heading into the draft, NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein praised Eskridge’s speed and “home run potential.” Eskridge ran a 4.38-second 40-time during his 2021 pro day.

Seattle was also hoping Eskridge’s speed could make him a potential threat as a special teams returner. Zierlein cited Eskridge’s route running as his biggest area that needed improvement as he jumped to the NFL.

“He’s not a great route-runner, will struggle with contested catches and lacks desired size, but he can really fly and has home run potential from anywhere on the field,” Zierlein detailed in his pre-draft profile. “Eskridge is a linear route-runner with good tempo when working down the field but will need a more limited route tree featuring crossing routes, slants, posts and over routes so he can rely on his speed rather than route-running.

“He can rise up and get the tall throws but catching through contact is where he is likely to struggle. He has gadget potential in the quick game and is a potentially dangerous kick returner, but his biggest selling point might be as a field stretcher from the slot.”