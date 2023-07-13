Seahawks 24-Year-Old Running Back in Danger of Being Cut, Says Analyst

The Seattle Seahawks got deeper at running back this offseason which puts pressure on several of the returning veterans as the team finalizes their roster ahead of Week 1. The latest Seahawks rumor has running back DeeJay Dallas among the potential cut candidates with position battles set to get underway in training camp.

USA Today’s Tim Weaver created a list of the top six Seahawks veterans on the roster bubble, and Dallas is one of the more intriguing potential cut candidates. Seattle has not just one but two rookie running backs in Zach Charbonnet and Kenny McIntosh who have a chance to make the final roster.

“Dallas is probably the safest name on this list,” Weaver wrote on July 10. “However, fans shouldn’t assume that he can’t be part of the roster cutdowns at the end of August.

“Zach Charbonnet’s draft status makes him the clear No. 2 running back under Ken Walker, so Dallas has to compete for the RB3 role with rookie Kenny McIntosh – who’s bigger and a year and a half younger to boot.”

Seattle Seahawks Running Back DeeJay Dallas Is Heading Into Final Seasons of $3.7 Million Contract

The 24-year-old running back (who turns 25 in September) is heading into the final season of a four-year, $3.7 million rookie deal. Dallas is slated to have a $1 million salary in 2023, and Seattle would only take a $123,600 dead cap hit by releasing the rusher, per Spotrac.

The veteran has been a consistent contributor since the Seahawks selected Dallas in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL draft. Dallas posted 35 carries for 186 rushing yards in 15 appearances last season. The rusher also added 17 catches for 126 receiving yards.

Dallas’ case for making the final roster is boosted by his ability to play special teams. The playmaker contributed on both punt and kick returns in 2022. Dallas had 14 punt returns for 102 yards while adding 12 kick returns for 270 yards last season.

The Case for Ex-Georgia Running Back Kenny McIntosh Making the Seattle Seahawks Roster

After being selected with the No. 52 overall pick in the second round, Charbonnet is expected to help Ken Walker share the bulk of the load in the backfield this season. McIntosh is fighting for a roster spot after being a seventh-round selection, but his Georgia pedigree makes the rookie an intriguing candidate to make the team over Dallas.

The former Bulldogs running back notched 150 carries for 829 yards and 10 touchdowns during Georgia’s national championship run. McIntosh also added 43 receptions for 504 yards and 2 touchdowns through the air. NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein sees similarities between McIntosh and NFL veteran Ronald Jones II with the potential to develop into a third-down back.

“McIntosh is best suited for a complementary role that allows him to explore the flanks of the offense instead of trying to pound and create between the tackles,” Zierlein detailed in his pre-draft profile of McIntosh. “He lacks the vision to recognize and exploit opportunities quickly and the elusiveness to dart in and out of developing run lanes.

“He’s more than capable of finding big runs over the tackles and becomes a more physical finisher as the run progresses. McIntosh has excellent hands and the potential to mismatch coverages when isolated out of the backfield. He could become a RB2 with full-time third-down reps.”