Seahawks Sign Quarterback, Cut Former Second-Round Pick

The Seattle Seahawks made two roster moves ahead of the team’s Week 6 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. Seattle is continuing their on-again, off-again relationship with rookie quarterback Holton Ahlers as the team once again signed the signal-caller to their practice squad. To make room for Ahlers, the Seahawks released safety Teez Tabor.

The addition of Ahlers means the Seahawks now have three quarterbacks on the roster with the rookie joining Geno Smith and Drew Lock. Seattle initially signed Ahlers this past offseason as an undrafted free agent.

Ahlers went on to have several stints with the Seahawks as the team released the quarterback when the front office finalized the 53-man roster. Seattle then created a pattern of signing then releasing Ahlers as the quarterback has already been cut by the team on three occassions. Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll praised Ahlers throughout the offseason, training camp and preseason.

“I was really excited about Holton,” Carroll said during an August 11, 2023 press conference. “Holton in the end of the game did what he needed to do and finished up [and] found a way to make the plays.

“I know, I know everybody, they’re hootin’ Tebow and all that kind of stuff, but it’s Holton Ahlers and he did a great job for us tonight to finish the game.”

Teez Tabor Was Selected by the Detroit Lions in the Second Round of the 2017 NFL draft

The journey continues for Tabor who has had a challenging NFL path despite being a former highly touted prospect coming out of Florida. The Lions selected Tabor with the No. 53 overall pick in the second round of the 2017 NFL draft. Tabor spent his first two NFL seasons in Detroit before being released in 2019.

The cornerback then signed with the 49ers but did not actually play a game for San Francisco. Tabor joined the Bears in 2020 where he played through the 2021 season. The veteran then had a short stint with the Falcons before spending the last two seasons with the Seahawks.

Tabor primarily played safety with Seattle but the addition of Julian Love as well as the return of Jamal Adams has made the numbers tight at the position. The defender played in 10 games for the Seahawks in 2022 but only made one appearance this season.