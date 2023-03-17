Seahawks Make Possible $7 Million Quarterback Move

The Seattle Seahawks are running it back with their top two quarterbacks from last season as the team has re-signed Drew Lock weeks after agreeing to terms with Geno Smith on a long-term extension. Lock is getting a lucrative deal for a backup quarterback with a base salary starting at $4 million, a number that can escalate to $7.5 million through incentives, per NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo.

“Seahawks have agreed to terms with QB Drew Lock on a one-year deal worth $4 million base with incentives that can take it to $7.5 million, source says,” Garafolo tweeted on March 16, 2023. “Seattle brings both Geno Smith and Lock back for 2023.”

When read these reported contract terms on his weekly show with Seattle Sports, Seahawks general manager John Schneider admitted they were “fairly close” to what Lock signed with the franchise. The Seahawks had been vocal about their desire to re-sign Lock, but there was some buzz the quarterback could follow former Seattle assistant Dave Canales to the Buccaneers.

With Baker Mayfield joining Tampa Bay, there were few landing spots where Lock had a viable path to compete to be a starting quarterback. Lock is getting a raise with his new deal as the signal-caller had a $1.3 million salary in 2022 as part of a four-year, $7 million rookie contract.



Drew Lock Was Aiming to Find a Team Where He Could Compete to Be the QB1

After last season, Lock praised his time the Seahawks but admitted he wanted “to play” as he looked for a team in free agency. Seattle likely sold Lock on Smith’s pathway to emerging as the starter after years of being the backup behind Russell Wilson.

“This is a special place,” Lock told The News Tribune’s Gregg Bell during a January 15 interview. “I learned, a lot. But as a competitor, I want to play.”

John Schneider: “Both of Those Guys [Lock and Smith] Were Awesome Pushing Each Other”

Schneider had just completed the deal with Lock prior to joining Seattle Sports’ “Wyman and Bob” for his weekly show. The Seahawks GM admitted the team is “really excited” to bring Lock back and clearly believe the 26-year-old has plenty of upside remaining. Schneider was quick to point out that Lock’s competition with Smith during the preseason took a bit of a detour when the quarterback tested positive for COVID.

“Drew Lock, man, let’s go,” Schneider noted during the March 16 interview. “Coming back. …What a great guy. Really excited.

“…What an awesome guy. Everything he’s been through. Last year we talked about it a bunch. Coming here, competing with Geno, getting COVID, really bad timing for him. …Game 2 [of the 2022 preseason] was going to be his game against Chicago here, and then he got really sick. Then he still didn’t have his legs against Dallas. So just really excited. Really happy for him.

“…He was great. Both of those guys were awesome with pushing each other, and then support that they showed. Geno’s scrimmage and Drew’s scrimmage, Drew had a little bit more success that day. I forget exactly how it happened, but Geno was amazing afterwards. He’s like, ‘Hey look, I’m here for Drew. If he’s the guy, I’m here to support him.’ And obviously, Drew was the same way.”