Ex-Seahawks 6’3″ Quarterback Lands With NFC Foe: Report

Former Seattle Seahawks quarterback Alex McGough has found a new home with the Green Bay Packers after an MVP season in the USFL. KPRC’s Aaron Wilson reported that the Packers “intend to sign” McGough following his recent workout with the team.

“Packers intend to sign @USFL MVP quarterback Alex McGough @USFLStallions a two time champion and athletic dual threat previously with #Texans #Seahawks #Jaguars following a successful workout, per league sources @KPRC2,” Wilson tweeted on July 18, 2023.

The Seahawks selected McGough in the seventh round of the 2018 NFL draft following his standout collegiate career at Florida International, and it would be the first of several stints with the team. Seattle released McGough prior to finalizing the 53-man roster in 2018 but later re-signed the rookie to the team’s practice squad.

McGough went on to join the Jaguars and Texans following his first season in Seattle. The Seahawks re-signed McGough in December 2020 on another practice squad deal.

After the season ended, Seattle inked McGough to a Reserve/Future contract, but the quarterback was released during the preseason. McGough has yet to take a snap during a regular season NFL game.

Ex-Seattle Seahawks QB Alex McGough Led the USFL With 20 Passing Touchdowns & a 67.4% Completion Percentage

McGough is getting another NFL opportunity after turning heads in the USFL following his standout performance with the Birmingham Stallions this past season. The dual-threat quarterback was No. 6 in the entire league with 403 rushing yards and 2 touchdowns topping most running backs totals. The 6’3″ and 214-pound quarterback is the prototypical size for an NFL quarterback.

ALEX MCGOUGH, ARE YOU KIDDING ME?! The QB uses his legs, hurdles and finds the endzone for six! 📺 @FOXSports pic.twitter.com/bBiLZhBlOd — B2B CHAMPIONSTALLIONS 🏆🏆 (@USFLStallions) June 18, 2022

McGough led the league with 20 passing touchdowns and was third in passing yards with 2,104. The playmaker did all this while leading all quarterbacks by completing 67.4% of his passes.

The Seattle Seahawks Return Their Top 2 Quarterbacks for 2023

Geno Smith in 2022: -QB5 overall

-QB8 in PPG

-SEA single season Pass Yds record

-QB8 in rush att.

-Top-3 in deep ball accuracy Now gets to throw to Jaxon Smith-Njigba in addition to Metcalf/Lockett/Fant Somehow going QB15 in fantasy draftspic.twitter.com/fvHV16BtYA — Ben Hossler (@BenHossler) July 18, 2023

After an offseason featuring plenty of quarterback rumors, the Seahawks are essentially running things back at the position. Seattle was able to re-sign Geno Smith to a three-year, $75 million contract this offseason. The Seahawks have flexibility as the team can move on from Smith after just one more season but would take a $17.4 million dead cap hit if the franchise releases the Pro Bowler in 2024, per Spotrac.

Drew Lock also returned on a one-year, $4 million deal to be the Seahawks QB2. The one change is the Seahawks signing undrafted quarterback Holton Ahlers who stands a chance to make the final roster if Seattle opts to keep three quarterbacks.

Could Rookie Quarterback Holton Ahlers Make the Seattle Seahawks Final Roster?

Play

Ahlers threw for 3,708 yards, 28 touchdowns and 5 interceptions while completing 67.2% of his passes in 2022 for East Carolina. The quarterback is also a threat with his legs rushing for 12 touchdowns over his final two seasons at ECU.

“A three-star recruit, Ahlers had offers from Florida and Georgia but wanted to stay close to home and picked East Carolina over NC State,” The Athletic’s Dane Brugler wrote in his pre-draft profile of Ahlers. “He leaves ECU as the school’s all-time record holder in several categories, including passing yards (also an AAC record) and touchdowns responsible for. Ahlers is a competitive, sturdy passer willing to hang tough and make throws from a muddy pocket.”