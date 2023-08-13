Ex-Seahawks $15 Million Star Linked to AFC Contenders: Report

Seattle Seahawks fans may remember the ongoing saga of Jadeveon Clowney during the 2020 NFL free agency period. After trading for Clowney prior to the start of the 2019 season, the Seahawks were unable to reach an agreement with the three-time Pro Bowler the following offseason. Clowney played on the $15 million franchise tag with Seattle that was initially placed on him by Houston prior to the trade.

Clowney’s uncertain future has become an annual summer theme as the pass rusher went on to sign a one-year contract with the Titans in 2020. It would mark the first in a series of three straight one-year deals as Clowney never landed the lucrative long-term contract that the defender was seeking when negotiating with Seattle.

With weeks to go before the start of the 2023 season, Clowney remains a free agent and has most recently been pursued by a pair of AFC contenders: Jaguars and Ravens. According to KPRC 2’s Aaron Wilson, Clowney met with Jacksonville on August 13, 2023 as the pass rusher continues to seek a new home. The news comes after Clowney had a previous August visit with the Ravens and received an offer, per CBS Sports’ Josina Anderson.

“I’m told free agent DE Jadeveon Clowney received an offer from the Ravens and is taking some time to think it through, per source,” Anderson tweeted on August 9.

Former Seattle Seahawks Star Jadeveon Clowney Is Expected to Play on His Fourth Team in 5 Seasons

Clowney’s career will be an interesting evaluation upon its conclusion but so far the star has not quite lived up to the billing of a former No. 1 pick. The pass rusher can still be a key player on a defensive line rotation and is a three-time Pro Bowler.

Clowney earned a respectable 75.8 grade from Pro Football Focus for his play with the Browns in 2022. The veteran is just one season removed from posting 9 sacks and 19 quarterback hits in Cleveland. Clowney earned an impressive 87.3 grade from PFF for his play with the Seahawks in 2019.

Could the Seattle Seahawks Make Another Run at Jadeveon Clowney?

Given Seattle’s struggles on defense in 2022, it will be interesting to see if the team could once again enter the Clowney sweepstakes. The Seahawks have not appeared eager for a reunion in previous offseasons, but this has been a summer of reconnection with the team bringing back Bobby Wagner and Jarran Reed. After a recent training camp visit, ESPN’s Dan Graziano noted that the Seattle front office could explore adding more veteran defensive linemen prior to Week 1.

“If there’s a spot on the roster where Seattle could look to add reinforcements once other teams start making cuts, I’d look at the defensive line,” Graziano detailed following a July 30-31 training camp visit. “They like what they have in veterans Jarran Reed, Dre’Mont Jones and Mario Edwards, and they see promise in rookies Cameron Young and Mike Morris.

“But they probably will be looking to add veteran depth at those positions at some point this offseason, as those aren’t spots where rookies can generally jump right in and excel.”

It remains to be seen whether Clowney could be one of these veterans Seattle will make a push to sign in the coming weeks. The early signs point to Clowney remaining in the AFC, but NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that no deal is “imminent” with the Jaguars.

“Free agent pass-rusher Jadeveon Clowney visited the Jaguars today, and his visit just ended, source said,” Rapoport tweeted on August 13. “No contract is imminent for Clowney, who also visited the Ravens.”