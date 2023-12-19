Seahawks Reveal $70 Million Star Skipped Pivotal Eagles Game

Things are getting peculiar between the Seattle Seahawks and star safety Jamal Adams. Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll revealed that Adams is still not fully recovered from an ongoing injury.

Adams was listed as questionable heading into the team’s Monday Night Football matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles. Where questions should be raised is Adams was not present at Lumen Field during the game. Carroll indicated that Adams took the news hard which would seem odd for an absence related solely to an injury.

“I think he was home. It was hard on him,” Carroll said of Adams during a December 19, 2023 interview with Seattle Sports’ “Brock and Salk.” “And we talked about it and how he was going to deal with it, and he didn’t need to be there.”

Carroll was not critical of Adams’ decision not to be at the game. Instead, the Seahawks coach emphasized that Adams is attempting to get back to full strength. Adams did not practice leading up to the Week 15 contest against Philly.

“It’s been so difficult on him,” Carroll explained. “He has not been able to get all the way where he’s got everything feeling right.

“We’ve been working with him all season, working the recovery versus the preparation mode and it’s been hard. It’s just a very, very difficult injury and he’s doing everything he can.”

Seahawks News: Jamal Adams Has Now Missed 5 Games During the 2023 Season

There are a lot of incomplete reports not telling the full story about this Jamal Adams situation so here is the full Pete Carroll clip He also gives insight about other players as well pic.twitter.com/L38S0vxpSK — ᴅᴏxx ⚡️ (@new_era72) December 19, 2023

There have been conflicting reports on Adams missing the Week 15 matchup. All indications are that Adams is dealing with an injury. The potentially concerning part is Adams choosing not to be on the sideline to support his teammates.

Adams’ tenure with the Seahawks has been marked by injuries, but an argument can be made that this has been the most frustrating season for the star safety. The former Pro Bowler has struggled to perform when on the field, earning a disappointing 54.9 grade from Pro Football Focus for his play this season.

Adams has once again dealt with more injuries throughout 2023. The defender missed the first three games while recovering from a season-ending quad injury sustained in Week 1 of the 2022 season. Adams has since missed an additional two matchups bringing his total missed games number to five contests going into Week 16.

Things have also turned ugly off the field as messages turned personal when Adams attacked SNY.TV’s reporter Connor Hughes. Adams posted a photo of Hughes’ significant other on X with the caption “yikes” in response to the journalist sharing a video of Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson scoring a touchdown against the defender. The Seahawks star later deleted the message but doubled down on his post despite Carroll publicly criticizing the move.

Seahawks Rumors: Will Seattle Cut Jamal Adams in 2024?

Pete Carroll says the Seahawks defense "really missed" not having Jamal Adams. "We can't wait to get him back this week" playing at TEN Sunday. pic.twitter.com/Xc4Gj3OVK3 — Sports ON Tap Seattle (@SeattleONTap) December 19, 2023

Adams’ case for a viable long-term future in Seattle was not helped with Julian Love shining in his absence. Love notched two interceptions against the Eagles, including a game-saving pick to seal a win for the Seahawks.

Adams was one of the players Carroll called out by name after the team’s 28-16 loss to the 49ers on December 10. Questions abound on whether the Seahawks will move off of Adams as soon as this offseason.

The safety still has an additional two seasons remaining on a four-year, $70.5 million contract. Seattle has an out in Adams’ deal this offseason but would take a sizable $20.8 million dead cap hit by releasing the veteran, per Spotrac. Adams is slated to have a $16.5 million salary along with a $26.9 million dead cap hit in 2024.