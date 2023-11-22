Seahawks Rook Among Top NFL Tacklers to Miss Season: ‘Took Out a Real One’

The latest Seattle Seahawks news is not so good as special teams ace Jerrick Reed has been ruled out for the season. Prior to the ACL injury, Reed was third in the NFL in special teams tackles.

“Seahawks’ rookie and special teams standout Jerrick Reed tore his ACL and is out for season, per source,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter tweeted on November 21, 2023. “Through week 11, Reed was third in the NFL in special teams tackles.”

Reed confirmed the news by reposting Schefter’s tweet. Despite being a sixth rounder, the rookie already made his presence felt in Seattle.

“Done took out a real one , we gone shake back tho don’t worry #32era🤞🏾,” Reed said on the injury news.

Prior to being injured, Reed played in 10 games notching 11 total tackles, ranking third among NFL special teamers. Here’s the latest on additional Seahawks injury news as the team prepares for the 49ers in Week 12.

Seahawks News: Geno Smith Is Expected to Play vs. 49ers on Thanksgiving

“If you’re interested” Jerrick Reed noticed and commented right away 😭 pic.twitter.com/q5XZO4Hpi0 — Sports ON Tap Seattle (@SeattleONTap) November 21, 2023

It has been a challenging stretch for Seattle as the team deals with multiple injuries to key players. Geno Smith and Ken Walker were among the players who also sustained injuries against the Rams in Week 11.

Jamal Adams was already sidelined and faces an uncertain status heading into the team’s Thanksgiving showdown against the 49ers. The good news is Smith is expected to suit up for the Seahawks in Week 12.

“They’re taking a look at it but they pretty much know what’s going on there,” Carroll stated during his weekly show with Seattle Sports’ “Brock and Salk” on November 20. “It’s just see how soon it settles down. Like I said, it’s a good sign that he’s functional so that’s not the issue. So, it’s just how sore he is. He’ll make it back.”

Seattle Seahawks Rookie Jerrick Reed’s Traditional Position Is Safety

Reed has already created a special teams role for himself, but his traditional position is safety. It is a spot where Seattle has a lot of depth led by Adams, Quandre Diggs and Julian Love. Coming out of New Mexico, here is how NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein described Reed’s pro outlook.

“A productive safety with above-average football smarts, Reed might need to make a permanent move to a nickel role with backup safety roster flexibility,” Zierlein detailed in his pre-draft profile. “He covers with good footwork and is patient not to commit his hips prematurely against fakes.

“He works to squeeze tight to his targets through the route but could have issues against leapers who can go over the top of him. He’s a willing run supporter but the stopping power falls a little below the mark. He will have some work to do to find a full-time home in the league.”

49ers vs. Seahawks: Computer Projections Give Seattle a 28% Chance to Win

Seahawks rookie Jerrick Reed tore his ACL and is out for season. He has been really special, on special teams this year.

He was third in the NFL in special teams tackles. We can't forget this moment, one of the bests of the Seahawks season 🙏pic.twitter.com/zp61MUWKXn — Sami ON Tap (@SamiOnTap) November 21, 2023

The Seahawks are a sizable 6.5-point underdog against the 49ers on Thanksgiving. Heavy Sports’ computer projections powered by Quarter4 gives Seattle a 28% chance to pull off the upset.

Carroll’s teams have thrived in primetime matchups since arriving in Seattle, especially home contests. The Seahawks’ chances in this rivalry game likely depends on how well Smith is able to play amid injury concerns.