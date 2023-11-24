Seahawks Pro Bowl Star Benched? Pete Carroll Sets Record Straight

During the Seattle Seahawks’ blowout loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Thanksgiving, the team appeared to bench star cornerback Riq Woolen for veteran Mike Jackson. After the game, head coach Pete Carroll appeared to downplay the Seahawks rumors noting Woolen is dealing with a shoulder injury.

“Riq wasn’t back all the way,” Carroll said of the switch during a November 23, 2023 postgame press conference. “He didn’t tackle well with his shoulder, and we went into the game wanting to see if he could hold up and didn’t feel like he was ready. And Mike was 100% ready to go, and we think Mike’s a terrific football player and there’s no problem putting him on the field.”

Through his first 10 games of the season, Woolen has 30 tackles, 7 pass deflections, 2 interceptions and a fumble recovery. Pro Football Focus has graded Woolen at 69 (out of 100) for his play during this stretch. Woolen made the Pro Bowl during his rookie season in 2022 posting 63 tackles, 16 pass deflections, 6 interceptions, 3 fumble recoveries and a touchdown in 17 starts.

Riq Woolen’s lack of tackling ability is becoming an issue — Matty F. Brown (@mattyfbrown) November 24, 2023

Technically, Woolen was benched but Carroll indicated it was for injury-related reasons. During the 49ers matchup, there appeared to be conflicting information on the reason for the benching. Seattle initially denied Woolen was being put on the sideline for injury reasons.

“Seahawks benched Riq Woolen for Michael Jackson at CB that last drive,” The News Tribune’s Gregg Bell said in a series of November 23 tweets. “Woolen ole’d a tackle at the line McCaffrey ran for 16yds. And he ran into a teammate on a third-down conversion by the 49ers.

“…Seahawks confirm no injury for Riq Woolen. He’s been benched for Michael Jackson at right CB.”

The Seattle Seahawks Offense Continues to Put Pressure on the Defense

Riq Woolen hasn’t gotta many of these 50-50 opportunities this year. And this is why. Bad news for the offense when the ball hangs like that and he can get under it. pic.twitter.com/RS9t9dshp7 — Dugar, Michael-Shawn (@MikeDugar) November 21, 2023

Seattle’s defense showed plenty of holes against the Niners potent offensive attack. The Seahawks allowed 169 rushing yards and 208 passing yards in the blowout loss.

The unit was not helped much by a Seahawks offense that once again struggled to get going. Seattle was just 3-of-11 on third downs against San Francisco.

The Seahawks were particularly inept in the passing game throwing for just 132 yards. Both Carroll and Geno Smith downplayed the idea that the quarterback was hampered by the tricep injury.

Seahawks vs. Cowboys: Computer Projections Give Seattle a 31% Chance to Pull Off the Upset

So… The #Seahawks lose 3 of their last 4 games. Barely scrape by a bad team at home in the 1 win. Embarrassed in 2 of the 3 losses. And face Cowboys, Niners & Eagles next. pic.twitter.com/aNH1KlPR72 — Mitch Levy (@Mitch_Seattle) November 24, 2023

Heading into last offseason, Carroll spoke about the roster changes that needed to happen in order to compete with the 49ers. Seattle spent the offseason overhauling the defense. The Seahawks signed Dre’mont Jones and drafted Devon Witherspoon with the No. 5 pick.

Seattle later struck a mid-season blockbuster trade for defensive lineman Leonard Williams. Yet, the early results show that there is a sizable gap between the Niners and Seahawks.

Things do not get any easier as Seattle faces the Cowboys, 49ers, Eagles and Steelers over the next five weeks. The Seahawks get another Thursday night matchup in Week 13 against a red-hot Cowboys squad.

Heavy Sports projections powered by Quarter4 has Dallas as a 5.5-point favorite against Seattle. The computer projections give the Seahawks a 31% chance to pull off the upset. If Seattle continues to struggle against the top teams, there is sure to be plenty of Seahawks rumors on the status of plenty of the team’s starters.