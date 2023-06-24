Seahawks Predicted to Cut Key 25-Year-Old: ‘Vying for a Single Spot’

The Seattle Seahawks have been high on pass rusher Alton Robinson since taking the former Syracuse standout in the fifth round of the 2020 NFL draft. Robinson has yet to display enough consistent production to be considered a lock to make the final 53-man roster.

Seattle’s addition of second rounder Derick Hall puts pressure on several Seahawks veterans heading into training camp. Sports Illustrated’s Corbin Smith believes Robinson and Tyreke Smith are fighting for one roster spot on the defensive line. Smith’s projections have Robinson as one of the Seahawks’ difficult roster cuts.

“…Smith and Alton Robinson will likely be vying for a single spot. Each player missed the entire 2022 season due to injury and if all other things are equal, the fact Smith has four years of club control remaining compared to one for Robinson could give him an inside track to making the team,” Smith wrote on May 24, 2023.

Seattle Seahawks Pass Rusher Alton Robinson Has 1 Season Remaining on a 4-Year, $3.6 Million Contract

Fun getting to see the evolution of the 2020 DE picks Darrell Taylor and Alton Robinson. Saw a lot of them at bookends of a Nascar package with Rasheem and Kerry inside. Taylor going speed ghost, but Alton showing some heavy hands. pic.twitter.com/TM6FWcL7bn — Jared Stanger (@JaredStanger) August 29, 2021

Robinson has been a key part of the Seahawks defensive line rotation during his first two NFL seasons. The pass rusher appeared in 16 games (including two starts) last season notching 22 tackles, 5 tackles for loss, 3 quarterback hits and 1 forced fumble.

As Smith outlined, Seattle may prefer to retain Smith over Robinson given the former Ohio State defender has three seasons remaining on his deal. Robinson is heading into a contract season of his four-year, $3.6 million deal and is slated to be a free agent in 2024. The pass rusher has a $1 million salary for the upcoming season, but Seattle would take just an $87,837 dead cap hit by releasing Robinson, per Spotrac.

Heading Into the 2020 NFL Draft, Alton Robinson Was Described as a ‘Twitched-Up Edge Rusher’ Who Could Be a ‘Disruptive Factor’

Robinson’s production took a step back in 2022 compared to his rookie season where the defender notched four sacks. Seattle was hoping the team would get the Robinson closer to his 2018 production at Syracuse where the pass rusher posted 10 sacks, 17 tackles for loss and 39 tackles.

Heading into the 2020 draft, NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein saw similarities between Robinson’s game and Ravens veteran Tyus Bowser. Zierlein described Robinson as a “twitched-up edge rusher” who could be a “disruptive factor” in the NFL.

“Twitched-up edge rusher with exciting potential to become a disruptive factor in NFL backfields with a more skilled and willful approach,” Zierlein wrote in his pre-draft profile. “Robinson has the burst and bend to become a pass rushing problem for tackles early in his career, but his approach is too “one-trick” and needs workable counters to become less predictable.

“As a run defender, he has enough strength, but lacks consistent technique and instincts. He’s worthy of consideration as a designated rusher while he smooths out the kinks and could take a big leap forward with better skill and control.”

The Seattle Seahawks Were the 2nd-Worst NFL Team at Quarterback Pressures in 2022

The Seahawks are hoping that a revamped defensive line can be more disruptive in 2023. According to Stat Muse, the Seahawks were the second-worst NFL team at quarterback pressures last season.

Seattle made several key additions this offseason including signing Dre’Mont Jones, Jarran Reed and Mario Edwards Jr. Robinson and the returning Seahawks defensive linemen find themselves on a much more competitive position group with a limited amount of available roster spots.