Seahawks Sign Former Starter, Cut 6-Foot-8 Vet After Trade: Report

It has been a busy week for Seattle Seahawks news as the team made more moves following the blockbuster trade for Leonard Williams. According to The Seattle Times’ Bob Condotta, the Seahawks signed center Joey Hunt while releasing offensive lineman Greg Eiland. This Seahawks news came hours after the team traded for Williams.

Hunt is a familiar face as the veteran started 11 games from 2016 to 2018 for Seattle. Most recently, Hunt played for the Colts in 2020, but the center has since had several stints with the Seahawks.

Hunt has been signed and released by Seattle on several occasions in 2023. The center’s best season came in 2019 when Hunt played in 14 games, including eight starts.

The Seahawks released Eiland to make room for Hunt on the practice squad. Seattle initially signed Eiland as an undrafted free agent in 2021. The former Mississippi State guard is a massive human at 6-foot-8 and 321 pounds but Seattle needed the roster spot.

Seahawks Rumors: Seattle Is Only Paying Leonard Williams the Vet Minimum

Seattle paid a premium price of a second-round and fifth-round picks for Williams. The main reason is the Giants’ are eating the majority of his salary for 2023. Sports’ Illustrated’s Albert Breer reports that the Seahawks are only paying the veteran minimum portion of the $10 million Williams is owed.

“New Seahawks DL Leonard Williams has $10 million due for the rest of 2023,” Breer detailed on Twitter. “Seattle will only be responsible for the prorated veteran minimum, with the Giants converting the rest to a signing bonus and picking that up pre-trade, sources say.

“So again, Giants pay to up the picks.”

Seahawks rumors linked the team to several pass rushers, but Williams emerged as Seattle’s preference. Time will tell if more moves will follow.

NFL Trade Deadline: Are the Seahawks Done Making Moves?

The addition of Williams marks the second major roster move for Seattle in less than one week. The Seahawks signed pass rusher Frank Clark prior to their Week 8 matchup against the Browns.

Could Seattle go for broke with another move before the clock strikes zero on the October 31 trade deadline? According to Over the Cap, the Seahawks still have $7 million remaining in space. In theory, Seattle has a little wiggle room to make an additional move still prompting Seahawks rumors.

Given the price Seattle paid for Williams, it appears unlikely another significant move is coming. October 30 was the deadline for team’s to restructure deals. The Giants did this with Williams to facilitate the trade with the Seahawks.

Pete Carroll on Leonard Williams: ‘He’s a Kind of Guy That Can Make a Difference’

What a difference a year makes as the Seahawks defensive line was a major weakness in 2022. Now, the emergence of young players combined with roster moves make it a point of strength. Seattle head coach Pete Carroll admitted the front office has “watched [Williams] for a long time.”

“[We like] everything [about Williams’ game],” Carroll remarked during an October 30 press conference. “We watched him for a long time, have known of him for a good while, a Trojan and all that. And he’s a fantastic football player and he’s a kind of guy that can make a difference in games. He’s really a nice player.”