Seahawks Sign Speedy Receiver, Cut Running Back Amid 7 Roster Moves

The Seattle Seahawks had a busy day of roster transactions as the team signed three players and released four others. Seattle announced the signing of the following players: wide receiver Justin Marshall, nose tackle Matthew Gotel and cornerback Montrae Braswell.

The Seahawks also released four additional players to make room for the new athletes as well as create an open roster spot. Running back Wayne Taulapapa, tight end Noah Gindorff, injured receiver Ra’Shaun Henry and nose tackle Anthony Montalvo were all released. The news comes as the Seahawks prepare for their second preseason matchup against the Cowboys on Saturday, August 19, 2023.

The signing of Marshall is particularly notable given the ongoing injury to Dee Eskridge, who is also suspended for the first six games of the season. The wideout previously signed with Falcons this offseason as an undrafted free agent before being released in June.

Marshall played his first three collegiate seasons at Louisville before transferring to Buffalo. The playmaker had his best season at Buffalo in 2022 notching 64 receptions for 837 yards and 9 touchdowns.

The Seattle Seahawks Get Promising News on Ken Walker’s Status

Seahawks RB Ken Walker III returned to practice today. He’d been out since the first day of training camp (groin). Here he was in a position drill. Didn’t see him do any team stuff. Also, CB Riq Woolen returned to team drills, which he hadn’t done since coming off PUP last week. pic.twitter.com/VfRdBD2l5g — Brady Henderson (@BradyHenderson) August 12, 2023

As for the other roster moves, the release of Taulapapa could point to the team’s optimism about Ken Walker’s injury. The dynamic running back had been sidelined for the start of training camp with a groin injury but is now a full participant in practices. Seattle head coach Pete Carroll sounded optimistic about the running back’s status.

“Kenny got into practice today,” Carroll explained during an August 17 press conference. “He was going which was great. It just brings these guys back into the fold, and they all wanna be out there. They all wanna learn and get their stuff right, so it’s a good step in the process.”

‘The Sky’s the Limit’ for Justin Marshall’s Potential, Says Analyst

Marshall faces an uphill battle to make the final roster given the Seahawks’ depth at receiver along with the emergence of young wideouts fighting for a roster spot such as undrafted rookie Jake Bobo. There is reason to think Marshall has the traits needed to be an intriguing option for Seattle.

The newest Seahawks receiver possesses good size (6-foot-2) and speed (4.48 seconds in the 40-yard dash) to potentially catch the eyes of the coaching staff. Draft Network’s Justin Melo noted “the sky’s the limit” for Marshall after Atlanta signed the wideout.

“The full range of Marshall’s athletic abilities were on display at Buffalo’s Pro Day,” Melo wrote on June 2. “After not receiving an invite to the NFL Scouting Combine, Marshall took advantage of his lone opportunity to perform in front of scouts. The 6-foot-2, 205-pound Marshall ran the 40-yard dash in an excellent 4.48 seconds.

“Lower-body explosion was on display via a 38-inch vertical and a 10-foot-6 broad jump. Marshall’s athletic testing results led to a Relative Athletic Score of 7.69 out of 10. The Falcons are getting an athletic specimen with untapped potential. The sky’s the limit.”

This season, NFL teams have an elongated process before being required to finalize their 53-man roster on August 29. Instead of a series of roster trimming sessions, franchises now have the option to hold all of their cuts until the August 29 deadline.