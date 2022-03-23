Seahawks Sign Former Super Bowl Champion: Report

The Seattle Seahawks continue to bolster their secondary as the team is signing cornerback Justin Coleman, per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. It is a reunion for Coleman and the Seahawks as the corner previously spent two seasons (2017, 2018) in Seattle.

“Reunion: The Seahawks agreed to terms with CB Justin Coleman to a one-year deal, per source,” Pelissero tweeted on March 23, 2022.

Coleman spent 2021 with the Dolphins notching two interceptions, three pass deflections and 27 tackles during his 16 appearances, including four starts. After his short stint with the Seahawks, Coleman spent two seasons with the Lions and was a starting cornerback for Detroit in 2019.

Coleman Earned the Highest PFF Grade of His Career While With the Seahawks

While with the Patriots, Coleman earned a Super Bowl ring with the team’s win over the Falcons in the 2017 championship matchup. The News Tribune’s Gregg Bell described Coleman has the “best slot nickel” the Seahawks have had during the Pete Carroll era.

“The Seahawks re-signing Justin Coleman means they have back the best slot nickel DB they’ve had the last decade,” Bell noted on Twitter. “Newly signed Artie Burns may be an outside CB now with Coleman back.”

Coleman earned a disappointing 52.4 grade last season from Pro Football Focus. It is worth noting that Coleman notched the best grade of his career at 76.3 while with the Seahawks in 2017. The Seahawks are hoping he can recapture some of that season in his return to the Pacific Northwest.

@PFF,” Sports Illustrated’s Corbin Smith said in a series of tweets. “Picked off two passes and had a pass breakup. Missed tackles were a huge problem, but otherwise, he remains a solid nickel corner.

“Both of Coleman’s interceptions came in man coverage, where opposing quarterbacks posted a 64.6 passer rating against him. He and Ugo Amadi could be mix-and-matched with the latter being better in zone schemes.”

Carroll on Seahawks Defense: ‘We’ve Been a Little Bit Arrogant’

Coleman marks the second outside addition to the Seahawks secondary this offseason joining the previously signed Artie Burns. The Seahawks also re-signed Quandre Diggs but lost corner D.J. Reed to the Jets. Seattle is hoping to finally get a full season with Diggs and Jamal Adams on the field together.

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll has indicated that the defense will look remarkably different in 2022 under new coordinator Clint Hurtt. During the NFL Combine, Carroll admitted the team had been “a little bit arrogant” with their defensive scheme in recent years.

“We’ve been a little bit arrogant over the years [with] the way we play defense because we’ve been able to do it and go ahead and play what we want to play,” Carroll noted during a March 2 press conference. “It’s not that time right now. It’s time to keep moving and keep growing, and we’ve played the running game so well. I mean, like 3.8 [yards] a carry for the season. That’s pretty darn good in this league, and maybe that’s not the only thing we need to do well.”