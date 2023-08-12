Seahawks Sign Ex-Falcons 6’3″ Receiver Amid Injury Concerns

The Seattle Seahawks are adding a bit of wide receiver depth amid injuries to Dee Eskridge and Cade Johnson. Seattle announced the signing of former Falcons receiver Ra’Shaun Henry and released nose tackle Robert Cooper to make room for the 6’3″, 190-pound wideout.

Henry has had short stints with the Browns, Falcons and Panthers prior to joining the Seahawks. Most recently, Henry was released by the Browns on August 7, 2023, a little more than a month after the receiver initially signed with Cleveland.

After not being selected in the 2022 NFL draft, Henry signed with Carolina but was released as the team finalized their 53-man roster. During his short pro career, Henry has spent the most time with Atlanta where he signed a deal last October. The Falcons inked Henry to a reserves/futures deal in January but the wideout was released in May.

During his two collegiate seasons at Virginia, Henry notched 41 receptions for 809 yards and 7 touchdowns. Given the Seahawks’ depth at receiver, Henry faces a tall task in making the final roster, but Seattle has a rich history of undrafted players thriving under head coach Pete Carroll.

Dee Eskridge & Cade Johnson Both Sustained Injuries During the Seattle Seahawks’ First Preseason Game

Play

After an offseason full of buzz, Eskridge is having about as bad of a start to training camp as possible. The NFL suspended Eskridge for the first six games of the season casting doubt about the wideout’s future with the team. Eskridge sustained a right knee injury on the opening kickoff during the Seahawks’ first preseason matchup against the Vikings.

“Dee Eskridge went down while covering the opening kickoff. Had to be looked at on the field, walked off on his own power and is now in the medical tent,” ESPN’s Brady Henderson said in a series of August 10 tweets. “Eskridge is standing on the sideline with what looks like an ice wrap over his right knee.”

The Seahawks selected Eskridge with the No. 56 overall selection in the second round of the 2021 NFL draft. Johnson sustained a scary injury on the opening preseason kickoff as well. The receiver has been released from the hospital and remains in concussion protocol.

Undrafted Rookie Receiver Jake Bobo Is a Name to Watch for a Seattle Seahawks Roster Spot

Drew Lock says undrafted rookie WR Jake Bobo has inspired a catch phrase inside the #Seahawks locker room: "More Bobo" "Get Bobo the ball. He does everything right, man." https://t.co/fjp3L09gAA pic.twitter.com/KFg2iHPWp1 — Dugar, Michael-Shawn (@MikeDugar) August 12, 2023

Dk Metcalf, Tyler Lockett and rookie Jaxon Smith-Njigba have locked in their spots as the Seahawks top three receivers. Beyond the star wideouts, there is an intense battle brewing at the position for the remaining roster spots.

One name to watch is rookie receiver Jake Bobo who has had a strong offseason. The Athletic’s Michael-Shawn Dugar projects that Johnson, Dareke Young and Cody Thompson will snag the final three receiver spots leaving Bobo on the outside looking in ahead of Week 1.

“Losing Eskridge to a six-game suspension at the start of the regular season for violating the league’s personal conduct policy frees up a spot on the 53-man roster on cutdown day,” Dugar detailed on August 10. “While Young nurses a hip issue, the other unproven receivers on the roster will have ample opportunity to show what they can do. Bobo, an undrafted rookie, should directly benefit from Young’s absence.

“But Thompson is the most likely to earn himself a job, in part because of how well he seems to connect with Lock.”