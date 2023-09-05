Seahawks Make Quarterback Move & Sign Ex-Titans $3.6 Million Vet

The Seattle Seahawks made a bevy of roster moves heading into the team’s season opener against the Los Angeles Rams. Stop us if you have heard this before: the Seahawks signed quarterback Holton Ahlers.

Seattle initially signed Ahlers as an undrafted free agent this offseason, but the rookie did not make the team’s final roster. After going through waivers unclaimed, Ahlers signed a practice squad deal with Seattle. The Seahawks then released Ahlers for a second time one day later to create an opening. Now, Ahlers returns to the team’s practice squad with the season opener fast approaching.

Seattle also signed veteran safety Brady Breeze and moved guard Ben Brown up from the team’s practice squad to the 53-man roster. Breeze is a former Oregon standout who the Titans selected in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL draft. The Seahawks released running back Bryant Koback in order to make room for the new additions.

The safety inked a four-year, $3.6 million rookie deal with Tennessee but battled injuries throughout his first NFL season. Breeze was released by the Titans in December 2021, just months into his rookie season but was claimed by the Lions.

The addition of Breeze comes as Jamal Adams continues to recover from a season-ending torn quad muscle sustained in Week 1 of 2022. Breeze returns to the Pacific Northwest where the safety was a first-team All-Pac 12 selection for his special teams play with the Ducks and was also named the defensive MVP in the 2020 Rose Bowl.

Holton Ahlers Is Expected to Be the Seahawks Third Quarterback This Season

Holton Ahlers with his first TD pass as a pro Didn’t expect it to come any other way😂pic.twitter.com/0puuFsMwfW — Barstool ECU (@barstoolecu) August 11, 2023

Barring another late release, Ahlers is expected to serve as Seattle’s third quarterback meaning he could be elevated to the active roster on gameday. Seattle passed on other available quarterbacks who hit the waiver wire and instead re-signed Ahlers. Seattle head coach Pete Carroll talked up Ahlers’ play during the preseason.

“I was really excited about Holton,” Carroll remarked during an August 11, 2023 press conference. “Holton in the end of the game did what he needed to do and finished up [and] found a way to make the plays.

“I know, I know everybody, they’re hootin’ Tebow and all that kind of stuff, but it’s Holton Ahlers and he did a great job for us tonight to finish the game.”

Seahawks Rumors: Additional Roster Moves May Be Coming for Seattle Ahead of the Season Opener

Don't sleep on the Seahawks 👀😴 pic.twitter.com/tK5lmnw2Fx — PFF (@PFF) September 4, 2023

Seahawks general manager John Schneider indicated there may be more roster moves coming before the season opener. Schneider admitted it is challenging balancing building the overall roster while also selecting the active players for the first time this season.

“Balancing how you’re gonna put the best group together, that best 69, most talented and best team-fit type of players as well as helping the coaches get prepared for who’s going to be active for this game and who’s going to be inactive for this game,” Schneider told reporters on September 4.

“We’re still working on some roster stuff as we get through the next couple days here and then hopefully things will be set pretty much tomorrow afternoon and obviously by Saturday morning. So, having the benefit of playing at home [we] may be able to make a couple transactions if we need to on Saturday morning. But yeah, being able to elevate two guys is a big deal and then having 16 players, several vets. So yeah, it’s been great.”