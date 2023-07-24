Seahawks Are Pursuing New 6’4″ Quarterback: Report

The Seattle Seahawks are in the market for another quarterback as the team aims to add depth to likely compete against rookie Holton Ahlers as the third player at the position. NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported that the Seahawks are hosting veteran Reid Sinnett for a July 24, 2023 workout.

“Source: The Seahawks are working out QB Reid Sinnett today,” Schultz tweeted on July 24. “Sinnett was on the #Dolphins’ practice squad last season and most recently played in the XFL.”

Sinnett’s recent stint in the XFL with the San Antonio Brahmas was largely derailed by a broken foot. The veteran played just one game throwing for 97 yards, 1 touchdown and an interception while completing 68.4% of his passes.

Veteran Quarterback Reid Sinnett Has Had Previous Stints With the Dolphins, Eagles & Bucs

Preseason madness. The #Dolphins just took the lead on a bonkers 4th-and-15 play. #Dolphins QB Reid Sinnett has 343 (!) passing yards.pic.twitter.com/eTjCWn7ho8 — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) August 29, 2021

The 6’4″ and 225-pound signal-caller has the prototypical size of an NFL quarterback. After a collegiate career at San Diego, Sinnett has been unable to firmly establish himself as a pro quarterback. Sinnett has had several stints with the Dolphins as well as the Eagles and Buccaneers.

The quarterback is unlikely to have a realistic chance to unseat Drew Lock as the backup behind Geno Smith. Sinnett could be a threat to Ahlers to be the team’s third quarterback. The Seattle Times’ Bob Condotta believes that the Seahawks will keep a third quarterback on the team’s practice squad.

“Seahawks getting busy with some workouts with camp set to start on Wednesday,” Condotta tweeted on July 24. “If signed, Sinnett would compete with Holton Ahlers for the third QB spot. Seattle sure to keep at least one QB on practice squad with Geno Smith, Drew Lock on the 53.”

What Is the Future for the Seahawks at Quarterback?

Smith is coming off his first Pro Bowl appearance, and Seattle added even more weapons this offseason. The Seahawks drafted Jaxon Smith-Njigba who is expected to start alongside DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett. Seattle also selected Zach Charbonnet to help form a young running back duo with Ken Walker III.

The Seahawks signed Smith to a new three-year, $75 million contract this offseason. Despite the length of the deal, Seattle can move on from Smith after this season but would take a $17.4 million dead cap hit, per Spotrac.

Smith has an opportunity to prove that last season was not an outlier performance, while the Seahawks maintain flexibility to pivot if the veteran does not live up to expectations. Seattle showed they have faith in Smith by passing on taking a rookie quarterback in the draft despite showing an interest in the top prospects.

“He is so determined, he’s got his eye on the ball the whole way now,” Pete Carroll told Seahawks.com’s John Boyle in regards to Smith’s offseason. “He has been so consistent and available, and the messaging is so solid, it’s like, everyone needs to come along with him, he’s going.

“It has just been such a remarkable thing to watch the way he’s taken over the opportunity and how he commanded it so well last year. Then he has handled the success and the Pro Bowl and the offseason and the hype and all of that, and how he has answered it is with great work. He’s in great shape, he’s as strong as he’s ever been, throwing the ball a ton, you can’t wear him down.”