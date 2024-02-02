Seahawks Sign Disruptive 23-Year-Old in Coach Mike Macdonald’s 1st Move

The Seattle Seahawks made the team’s first move under new head coach Mike Macdonald signing cornerback Lance Boykin to a Reserve/Future deal. The 23-year-old defender spent last season on the Seahawks practice squad but played in just one game.

“First player signed by Seahawks since hiring new coach Mike Macdonald: defensive back Lance Boykin to a reserve-future deal,” KPRC2’s Aaron Wilson reported in a February 1, 2024 message on X.

It is no surprise that Macdonald’s first move is on defense after leading the Baltimore Ravens to become the No. 1 ranked NFL unit in 2023. The Ravens allowed a league-leading 16.2 points per contest compared to the Seahawks defense which gave up 23.6 points per game.

Seahawks News: Corner Lance Boykin’s 6-Foot-2 Size Makes Him a Potential Disruptor for Receivers

Coastal Carolina CB Lance Boykin with a REP on Clemson WR Joseph Ngata. pic.twitter.com/V0acsszr94 — Daniel Flick (@ByDanielFlick) January 31, 2023

Boykin could be a sleeper to watch under Macdonald but will still be fighting for a roster spot in training camp. A Reserve/Future deal allows the Seahawks to retain Boykin’s rights and prevents him from negotiating with other teams.

The 6-foot-2, 200-pound corner went undrafted in 2023 coming out of Coastal Carolina. Heading into the draft, NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein described Boykin as a “cornerback with the size and length to disrupt the catch point.”

“Long-legged, linear cornerback with the size and length to disrupt the catch point, but he lacks the athletic fluidity and short-area twitch to get there on time,” Zierlein wrote in his pre-draft profile of the corner. “Boykin will struggle to stay connected with NFL route runners as a man defender and lacks the desired long speed to prevent burners from flying by him.

“He’ll need to play in a zone-based cover scheme and has the physical traits that could have teams trying him as a safety.”

Seahawks Rumors: Will New Head Coach Mike Macdonald Bring Ex-Ravens Players to Seattle?

If the Seahawks do hire Mike Macdonald…does he convince John to prioritize Patrick Queen over Jordyn Brooks, or does he convince him to sign both? pic.twitter.com/mvznjL0HAQ — Brian Nemhauser (@hawkblogger) January 26, 2024

While re-signing Boykin is a start, Seattle will need to make bigger moves this offseason to improve the team’s roster. All eyes will be on free agency with several key members of the Ravens defense being available.

Could Macdonald lure some of his former Baltimore defenders to the Seahawks to help rebuild the team’s unit? Some of the Ravens free agents include linebacker Patrick Queen, defensive tackle Justin Madubuike, pass rusher Jadeveon Clowney and linebacker Kyle Van Noy.

Mike Macdonald on Seahawks: ‘There’s Going to Be a Sense of Urgency With What We’re Doing’

Mike Macdonald had no update on how his coaching staff is coming together beyond saying he’s started talking to candidates about filling roles. He plans to call defensive plays, at least until he feels his DC is ready to take the reigns. His first answer here is on the offense. pic.twitter.com/4pvxubAc0C — Brady Henderson (@BradyHenderson) February 1, 2024

Macdonald is not eager to overhaul everything former head coach Pete Carroll built in Seattle. The new Seahawks coach wants to advance the current culture while emphasizing “chasing edges” with the players.

“I don’t think you fix what’s not broken,” Macdonald said during a February 1, 2024 interview with Seattle Sports’ “Bump and Stacy.” “I’m interested to hear more from the players and the people in the building as we get moving. But our culture is built on respect.

“We wanna stay cutting edge. We’re going to use a term around here called ‘chasing edges.’ There’s going to be a sense of urgency with what we’re doing. We’re going to work extremely hard, we’re going to be relentless in the pursuit of it.”