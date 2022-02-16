Seahawks Sign Former Super Bowl Champion Running Back

The Seattle Seahawks continue to build their roster for next season as the team announced the signing of running back Darwin Thompson to a future contract. Thompson had a significant role on the Chiefs for the 2019 and 2020 seasons making 26 appearances, including 12 games during Kansas City’s Super Bowl run.

Thompson had 37 carries for 128 yards and a touchdown during the team’s Super Bowl season in 2019. The running back also had nine receptions for 43 yards. Thompson was released by the Chiefs on August 31, 2021 as the team finalized their 53-man roster heading into the regular season.

After his release, Thompson spent last season on the Buccaneers practice squad before rejoining the Chiefs for the playoffs. The Chiefs selected the former Utah State running back in the sixth round of the 2019 NFL draft.

Reid on Thompson: ‘He’s Got a Good Way About Him’

During a 2019 press conference, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid explained what made Thompson popular among his teammates. Reid cited his work ethic as a big reason for his success.

“He doesn’t say much, he’s real quiet, works his tail off, and so the guys were excited for him,” Reid explained during a December 2, 2019 press conference. “And, you know, he’s one of those guys that is not the biggest guy, but he works his tail off in the weight room. And he works his tail off at practice, he studies like crazy and so doesn’t say much. He just goes out, plays and normally guys are attracted to that. They like him, he’s got a good way about him.”

The Seahawks Face a Decision on Penny’s Future

The running back position will be one to watch this offseason given some of the team’s struggles last season. Rashaad Penny emerged late as one of the best running backs in the NFL to close the season, but the Seahawks declined to pick up his fifth-year option last offseason making the rusher a free agent.

It will be interesting to see what kind of contract Penny is able to command given his injury history. The Seahawks also have Chris Carson under contract, but the team’s RB1 is coming off significant neck surgery.

Penny Is Projected to Sign a One-Year, $2 Million Deal in Free Agency

Pro Football Focus projects that Penny will land a reasonable one-year, $2 million contract in free agency. Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll has been public about the team’s desire to re-sign Penny.

“Penny looked like one of the best runners of the football in the NFL over the last month of the 2021 season,” Pro Football Focus detailed. “That was what Seattle was hoping for when they made him a first-round pick, but it’s also a player they rarely saw in his four years with the team. He has the size, speed and physical running style necessary to be an effective driver of a rushing attack if he can remain healthy — admittedly a big if.

“…Penny showed just enough when he was healthy late in the 2021 season for a team to want to take a chance on the former first-round pick and hope he can stay on the field.”