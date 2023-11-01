Seahawks Have Change of Heart on Trading Key Player: Report

The latest Seattle Seahawks rumors indicate the franchise was prepared to trade pass rusher Darrell Taylor. Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer reports the Seahawks had a change of heart after losing Uchenna Nwosu to a season-ending injury.

“Seattle’s one final team I’ve had my eye on,” Breer wrote on October 27, 2023. “They were open to dealing Darrell Taylor before Uchenna Nwosu was hurt, and have also been sniffing around on adding some depth on the edge. So I’d expect that the Seahawks will be active on the phone over the next four days.”

A couple things worth noting, Breer’s report came prior to the Seahawks’ acquisition of Leonard Williams. Turns out Breer was correct about Seattle being “active” as the Seahawks-Giants deal was one of the biggest moves at the NFL trade deadline.

As for Taylor, the former second-round pick gets the rest of the season to prove he belongs in Seattle. The Seahawks did bring in competition at the position with the addition of Frank Clark.

Seattle Seahawks Pass Rusher Darrell Taylor Will Be a Restricted Free Agent in 2024

Darrell Taylor's pink hair looks so vibrant and looks so cool with the bright Seahawks throwbacks. So happy for him to get a big sack in a big moment right there! * IF you didn't know his hair is pink in honor of his mother who lost her battle to breast cancer 🕊 pic.twitter.com/WcbIFz4nX7 — Sports ON Tap Seattle (@SeattleONTap) October 31, 2023

Taylor is in the final season of a four-year, $6.7 million rookie deal. The pass rusher has a $1.5 million salary for 2023 along with a $2.1 million cap hit.

The good news for Seattle is Taylor is a restricted free agent which gives the Seahawks an opportunity to match any offer. The challenge is the Seahawks will also need to pay Williams who is a free agent in 2024 as well. Despite not trading Taylor, Seahawks rumors are sure to swirl about the pass rusher’s long-term future.

Taylor is coming off a 2022 season when the defensive end had a career-high 9.5 sacks, 13 quarterback hits and 26 tackles. Through the first eight weeks of this season, Taylor has 12 tackles, 3 quarterback hits and 2.5 sacks.

Seahawks Rumors: Seattle Is Only Paying Leonard Williams the Vet Minimum for 2023

Sack Darrell Taylor. pic.twitter.com/3GYV7DDJ2w — Rapinas do Mar (Cortes) (@cortesrapinas) October 24, 2023

Part of the reason Seattle gave up second- and fifth-round picks for Williams is the Giants paid the majority of his 2023 salary. The Seahawks are only paying Williams the prorated version of the veteran’s minimum for the remainder of the season.

Given the draft capital going to New York, it would be a surprise if Seattle did not re-sign Williams to a long-term extension. Yet, if the Seahawks pass on Williams the team is eligible to receive compensatory picks.

“The Seahawks-Giants trade of Leonard Williams has a bit of Moneyball to it, rare for NFL trades,” NFL analyst Andrew Brandt tweeted on October 31. “Seahawks give up a 2nd rounder for only half of a season of Williams. But..Giants are paying all of his salary (except minimum). Giants are paying $9 million for a 2nd round pick.”

NFL Trade Deadline: Did Seahawks Make Right Decision Choosing Leonard Williams Over Chase Young?

Seahawks on Monday: trade a 2nd-round pick to get DT Leonard Williams 49ers on Tuesday: trade a 3rd-round pick to get DE Chase Young The NFC West is a fistfight, and both punchers are wearing brass knuckles https://t.co/J4e0ywDvI6 — Dugar, Michael-Shawn (@MikeDugar) October 31, 2023

It only took the 49ers one day to respond to the Seahawks trading for Williams. San Francisco sent a third-round pick to Washington in order to land star pass rusher Chase Young.

It is reasonable to ask whether Seattle made the right move by paying a higher price for Williams. The Seahawks gave up a higher pick (second rounder) as well as a fifth rounder to land Williams.

Seattle clearly preferred Williams’ position versatility to be able to line up inside and outside. Young is more of a traditional edge rusher, and time will tell whether the Seahawks made the right decision.