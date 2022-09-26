Seahawks Urged to Tank to Land the Next Russell Wilson

The Seattle Seahawks have had a less than ideal start to the season, and the team’s 1-2 record has some analysts wondering if the franchise would be better to “tank” in order to have the best chance to land a top quarterback. Bleacher Report’s Brent Sobleski labeled the Seahawks as one of the five teams that should consider tanking this season.

Who would the Seahawks target if they are able to secure a high draft pick? Sobleski sees a lot of similarities between former Seahawks signal-caller Russell Wilson and Alabama quarterback Bryce Young.

“What the Seahawks really need is a difference-maker behind center,” Sobleski wrote on September 26, 2022. “Interestingly, the franchise could have a similar decision on its hands after drafting Wilson in the third round of the 2012 class. At the time, Wilson didn’t fit the prototype. His sub-6’0” standing had other teams completely overlooking one of the most talented quarterbacks in the entire draft. Seattle saw past his shortcomings, and the quarterback greatly rewarded the franchise.

“Alabama’s Bryce Young has the best feel for playing the position among the entirety of college football. His ball placement, touch, pocket awareness and freestyling make him a dream in most instances. Though his stature is a genuine concern. Wilson was short. He wasn’t small, per se. Young is listed at 6’0″ and 194 pounds. His slight fame could be an issue when he takes an NFL pounding.”

Bryce Young Is Drawing Some Comparisons to Kyler Murray

Play

Bryce Young 🔥 Heisman Highlights ᴴᴰ Bryce Young Highlights heisman trophy winner alabama qb highlights 2021-12-12T02:34:57Z

Having watched Young participate at the end of Alabama’s Pro Day heading into the 2022 NFL draft, the Crimson Tide’s quarterback is built differently than Wilson. Young is listed at 6’0″ which will be put to the test when he is measured during the pre-draft process.

Wilson is 5’11” but his 215 pounds has allowed the veteran to be one of the most durable quarterbacks in the NFL. As the Seahawks displayed by drafting Wilson in 2012, Seattle is unafraid to take an undersized quarterback if they believe the talent is worth the risk.

Young along with C.J. Stroud are the consensus top two quarterback prospects heading into the 2023 NFL draft. Young threw for 4,872 yards, 47 touchdowns and seven interceptions while completing 66.9% of his passes in 2021. ESPN’s Matt Miller sees some similarities between Young and Cardinals star Kyler Murray.

“While Young is considerably leaner than Murray, their style of play is very similar as shorter quarterbacks,” Miller wrote on August 13. “Young’s field vision and ability to create when the play breaks down is Murray-esque.”

During an interview with Miller, one opposing college football coach noted that Young is a “magician with some of those passing angles.”

“He’s a point guard. You want guys who can distribute the ball and charge the offense, and he does that,” the coach told ESPN. “He’s a magician with some of those passing angles he finds.”



The Seahawks Have 4 Picks in the First 2 Rounds of the 2023 NFL Draft

Play

Video Video related to seahawks urged to tank to land the next russell wilson 2022-09-26T13:40:58-04:00

The one thing that has been consistent during the Pete Carroll era is his “always compete” mantra. It makes for interesting fodder to urge the Seahawks to “tank,” but this philosophy is nearly impossible to orchestrate in such a violent sport like football. Seattle is aiming to win as many games as possible this season, but the team may end up with a high draft pick regardless if they are unable to turn around the season.

The Seahawks have a total for four picks in the first two rounds of the upcoming draft, including two first-round selections. This should give general manager John Schneider plenty of trade chips to utilize if Seattle needs to move up in the draft to snag their future franchise quarterback.