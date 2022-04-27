Insider Reveals Seahawks’ Planned Trade With NFC Foe for Quarterback: Report

The Seattle Seahawks are targeting dynamic Cincinnati quarterback Desmond Ridder, per Pro Football Network’s Tony Pauline. The NFL insider noted that the Seahawks plan to attempt to make a deal with the Packers for one of their first round selections (No. 22, No. 28) to snag Ridder. Pauline sees Seattle targeting Northern Iowa offensive lineman Trevor Penning if the team opts to trade down from No. 9.

“If they trade down the Seattle Seahawks, they will take Trevor Penning later on,” Pauline noted during the “Draft Insiders” April 26, 2022 episode. “I’m also told that later on in the draft when you get to the Green Bay Packers’ two selections, Seattle will look to trade back into the first round and take their quarterback, which I’m told is Desmond Ridder.

“So, I don’t think it’s a total rebuild, but I think what Seattle wants to do is really work the draft, move down from nine, get their offensive tackle, then move back into the late part of round one and get their future quarterback that they can develop along with Drew Lock.”

Here is a look at Pauline’s thoughts on the Seahawks’ draft-day trade plans.

Tony Pauline on the Seahawks: "If they trade down [from 9], they will take Trevor Penning later on […] Seattle will look to trade back into the first round [with the Packers] and take their quarterback, which I'm told is Desmond Ridder."https://t.co/dgecBpKvCi pic.twitter.com/thsO0t99XB — Computer Cowboy (@benbbaldwin) April 27, 2022

Ridder Is the Only QB Known to Have a Pre-Draft Visit With Seattle

Desmond Ridder || UC Bearcats Quarterback || 2021 Highlights Desmond Ridder 2021 regular season highlights. 3,000 Passing Yards, 223 Completions, 342 Rushing Yards, 34 Total Touchdowns (1 Receiving TD). Ridder is a projected high rounder in the 2022 NFL Draft. We do not own the copyrights to this footage, it belongs to ESPN, and their affiliates. All things shown in the video also do… 2021-11-27T18:43:54Z

Ridder is the lone quarterback known to visit the Seahawks with one of their allotted 30 pre-draft meetings with prospects. The Seahawks have the No. 40 and No. 41 picks in the second round that general manager John Schneider could use in a potential deal with the Packers or another team to move back into the first round.

Ridder threw for 3,334 yards, 30 touchdowns and eight interceptions while completing 64.9% of his passes during his 14 appearances in 2021. The quarterback also added 355 rushing yards and six touchdowns on the ground. The most important stat is the Bearcats went 44-7 during his four seasons. Ridder led Cincinnati to become the first Group of Five team to make the College Football Playoff.

The information is flowing during draft week, but time will tell what quarterback the Seahawks like the most. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported that Malik Willis is in consideration at No. 9 and Sam Howell could be a day-two option for Seattle. Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer has heard Matt Corral as the quarterback prospect connected to the Seahawks the most.

“…My guess, and this is a guess, is that Seattle would take Corral if it takes a quarterback at all,” Breer wrote on April 27. “But you do hear a little buzz that Ridder could sneak in the bottom of the first round, and teams certainly have the radar up for Tennessee taking him.”

Penning Is Known for His ‘Power Along With the Physical Presence’

Play

The Athletic’s draft analyst Dane Brugler has Penning as his No. 16 ranked prospect. As Pauline detailed, the Seahawks would likely look to trade down if Penning is the player the team is targeting with their first pick.

“Overall, Penning’s fundamentals and on-field discipline need to be coached up, but he has an impressive blend of size, length, fluidity and power along with the physical presence to dominate the man in front of him,” Brugler detailed in his annual draft guide. “With his traits, he can be a rookie NFL starter as he works out the kinks.”